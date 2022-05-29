Premier League Duo of Clubs Interested in Move for Manchester City Centre-Back This Summer

Newly-promoted Premier League clubs Fulham and Bournemouth, as well as Bundesliga sides including Hoffenheim and Freiburg, are reportedly targeting a move for Manchester City centre-back, Ko Itakura this summer.

One of the standout success stories from Schalke’s promotion back to the Bundesliga is Manchester City loanee Ko Itakura being a mainstay at the heart of the German club’s redemption.

Starting 31 out of the 34 Bundesliga 2 games in total for the fallen giants of German football last term, the Japanese international was hugely responsible for leading his side to achieving one of the best defensive records in the division.

While securing promotion to the Bundesliga gives Schalke the option of signing the 25-year old for as little as €5 million in the summer, several clubs have started to circle around to sign the talented defender who joined Pep Guardiola’s side in 2019.

IMAGO / MIS According to information provided by Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, newly-promoted Premier League clubs Fulham and Bournemouth are ‘interested’ in signing Ko Itakura ahead of next season. IMAGO / RHR-Foto As discussed, while Schalke could sign the in-form centre-back for a bargain in the summer, the Manchester City man is said to be ‘considering’ his options as there is interest from other sides to potentially secure his services. For instance, it has also been revealed that Bundesliga sides such as Hoffenheim and Freiburg are also eyeing a switch for Itakura, after he turned heads with his dominant displays in the second tier of German football throughout the 2021/22 season. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

With the player’s current Manchester City contract set to expire in 2024, it would not be a surprise to see the English giants choosing to cash in on the in-demand defender who is yet to make a first-team appearance in three years, after two spells out on loan away from the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Itakura’s stock rising as one of the most promising defenders in Germany, it is next to impossible for him to displace a centre-back roster of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake at Manchester City anytime soon.

As a result, a move to the Premier League or to an established Bundesliga side may be a win-win situation for both Ko Itakura - who will take a leap forward in his career while Manchester City earn a potential profit.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube