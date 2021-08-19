'Full Attention' On Primary Striker Target, Agent In Manchester Trying 'To Find A Solution' - The Daily Transfer Round-Up - #58

As Manchester City prepare to face Norwich on Saturday, transfer rumours have continued to swirl.

The Etihad Stadium will play host to a full house for the first time since early 2020 on Saturday afternoon. Manchester City's clash with Norwich has a fitting backdrop to hopefully kick on the Blues' title defence.

The transfer stories are centred around the striker position at the moment, but there still is talk surrounding a few youngsters and some contract situations.

We've covered it all in the 58th edition of City Xtra's transfer round-up...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Adrian Kajumba and Sami Mokbel from the Daily Mail reported o Wednesday night that Harry Kane feels Manchester City's latest £125 million bid is a good one for Spurs.

Though having already communicated his desire to leave to the board, an official transfer request to force the issue even more is considered ‘unlikely’.

However, the same source notes Daniel Levy's refusal to engage with the Blues has left Harry Kane fearing for his dream move.

Sam Lee has added Manchester City are 'determined' to sign Kane and will try until the end of the window to close a deal.

At the end of the day, no one knows what's going on at the moment. If this deal is to happen, I'd assume it'll move quite quickly when a fee is agreed upon.

Dusan Vlahovic - Rumour Rating - 4/10

This rumour sprung us with a few surprises yesterday.

Vlahovic has been Tottenham Hotspur's main striker target ever since Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as manager. Despite the connotations, the striker was reportedly being targeted to play alongside Kane and not as a direct replacement.

Italian journalist @GuillaumeMP has reported today in Gazzetta that Manchester City have an €80 million proposal on the table for the Fiorentina striker.

He also goes one further to claim the Blues already have a ‘verbal agreement’ with the player and his agent.

However, Sam Lee has completely quashed all links.

Linking it to the pursuit of Harry Kane, Vlahovic is not a target with their 'full attention' on the England captain and possible outgoings.

Fabrizio Romano shares the same line of thinking, with club sources insisting that they are not giving up on signing the striker and believe 'they really have a chance' to make a deal happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Rumour Rating: 1/10

I thought we may have got past this, but there has just been some minor clarification on Manchester City's links with Cristiano Ronaldo today.

The ever-reliable Sam Lee has wrote in the Athletic that, during talks this week, Jorge Mendes proposed that the club sign Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Harry Kane, but that was 'dismissed'.

This does act as clarification from earlier rumours in Corriere dello Sport that suggested Jorge Mendes was due to meet Manchester City today ‘to propose again the opportunity to buy’ Ronaldo.

Again, it's Kane or bust for Manchester City this summer.

Pape Matar Sarr - Rumour Rating: 3/10

According to Jonathan Shrager, Manchester City have been linked with a move for highly-rated Metz midfielder Pepe Matar Sarr, alongside rivals Manchester United.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a run of fantastic in Ligue 1, with Manchester City "prepared to buy Sarr and loan him back to Metz for the season” to secure the player’s services.

Links, only links. Nothing concrete on this front at the moment.

Departures

Morgan Rogers - Rumour Rating: 8/10

It looks like the Cherries have won the race!

Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of Morgan Rogers on a season-long loan from Manchester City, with an option to make the move permanent, if the Bournemouth Echo are to be believed.

The young winger has enjoyed a taste of first-team action in pre-season, plus his loan spell at Lincoln City seems to have improved his game immensely.

Bournemouth would be a major step up, but one that Rogers is ready for.

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 7/10

If Kane is the long-winded incoming, Bernardo Silva has become the long-winded outgoing.

One thing has been made clear by Sam Lee, Silva will be allowed to leave the club this summer should a suitable offer arrive and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in Manchester this week to try to find a solution.

The Portuguese international has also made it known that he is not keen on the possibility of a move to Tottenham as part of Manchester City's attempts to sign Harry Kane, and instead prefers a move to Spain.



Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 3/10

Sam Lee also had an update on Aymeric Laporte today.

For the Spaniard, an exit this summer is 'less likely' than Bernardo Silva, with the centre-back now preparing for another season in Manchester barring a dramatic twist.

He looks very unlikely to leave this summer. His departure would force City's hand in the market and that's something they've simply not got time to do.

Ko Itakura - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

Schalke 04 have confirmed they have signed Ko Itakura on a season-long loan from Manchester City, with a purchase option at the end of the 21/22 season.

Another done deal to keep an eye on. If he impresses, the club could pocket a healthy fee to spend on other transfer targets in the future.

Wishing you the best of luck in Germany, Ko!

Other

Ruben Dias - Rumour Rating: 8/10

According to a Sun exclusive, Manchester City are in talks with Ruben Dias over a new contract.

Discussions are underway over improving his £90,000-a-week wages plus adding an extra year on his deal - taking him to the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

This is a very good sign. Dias is going to be one of the world's best central defenders for years to come, so securing his services is only going to benefit Manchester City.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra