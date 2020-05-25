City Xtra
Full-back 'wants to leave' Man City - Swap deal still at 'embryonic stage'

Harry Winters

Joao Cancelo's career at Manchester City could be coming to a rather abrupt end, with numerous media outlets continuing to suggest that he could be involved in a swap deal with Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo.

According to Marca via Sport Witness, 26-year-old Semedo was even offered to City in January. However, talks for City to sign the right-back are described as being at a “embryonic” stage, with any serious talks yet to happen between the parties. Though contradictory to these earlier reports, Marca are now claiming that the Blues are not interested in a swap deal that would involve Cancelo moving to Spain in exchange for Semedo.

Inter Milan are also said to be keeping a close eye on proceedings between City and Barcelona with them believing that the two European heavyweights are only €10 million away from agreeing to a swap deal, as reported by Francesc Aguilar.

fbl-esp-barcelona-health-virus-tests (1)
(Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

The reason for Inter Milan’s interest is because Joao Cancelo’s final destination could be back in Italy at Inter - with Corriere dello Sport believing Cancelo could be used as a pawn in a three-way swap deal. The Italian outlet say Pep Guardiola has given the green light for the seemingly complicated move which would see Semedo come to City, Cancelo to Inter Milan and Lautaro Martinez move to Spain in a player-plus-cash deal.

Both Cancelo and Semedo happen to be represented by agent Jorge Mendes, with Mundo Deportivo reporting he is pushing for Semedo’s transfer to Manchester in order to push through the second deal involving Cancelo.

This transfer speculation comes after a rather poor first campaign in England for Cancelo who signed in a swap deal with Danilo last July. Having started just 18 games and been an unused substitute on 17 occasions, the majority of the Portuguese internationals appearances have come in cup competitions.

The player himself is reported to want out according to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, while Pep Guardiola is also said to be unhappy with the player. The City boss has shown disgruntlement towards the player ever since his League Cup final no show in early February. 

-----

