Future of Man City stars thrown into doubt as club reportedly 'in the market' for a new player

markgough96

Manchester City are 'in the market' for a new striker, claim the Mirror - casting doubt on the futures of City's present forwards Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus.

After a disappointing attempt to retain the title, it has been well-documented that City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing for a rebuild in the next transfer window. 

The priority appears to be a centre-back, but the Mirror suggest that a new striker is also a target. It does not say if this is intended to provide competition for Aguero and Jesus, or whether one of the two forwards could be allowed to leave when the window opens. 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Jesus has been linked with a number of clubs this season, in particular Juventus and Inter Milan. Aguero has also been linked with a move to Italy with Napoli. However, Aguero's exit at the end of the season appears highly unlikely.

It is more possible that Jesus could leave if a tempting offer arrives, but equally there does not appear to be a strong desire on the part of Guardiola or the club to sell the Brazil international. 

As for the players Manchester City may be targeting if the report is true, PSG's Kylian Mbappe would be the dream target. Other stars in Pep Guardiola's sight could include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, whose father played for City, Raul Jimenez at Wolves, Lautaro Martinez at Inter Milan and Moussa Dembele at Lyon.

-----

Bravo starts! - Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Team News)

In arguably our biggest game since the restart, Manchester City travel to the North-East to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter final.

harryasiddall

The City Xtra Podcast | #6 - What was Steve Bruce thinking & a big semi-final.

Jordan and Lewis look back on a comfortable win for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from disappointment in midweek to progress to the FA Cup semi-final with a 0-2 victory over Newcastle in the North-East.

City Xtra

Man City set to complete signing of Juventus starlet

Manchester City will complete the signing of Juventus starlet Pablo Moreno soon, with the 18-year-old signing a contract until 2024.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

After City booked their place at Wembley in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Arsenal, we look at what we learned from the victory against Newcastle.

markgough96

Turkish side 'making progress' in efforts to sign Man City star

Turkish giants Besiktas are 'making progress' in their efforts to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, according to recent reports.

harryasiddall

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0–2 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup Semi-Finals after dominating possession in a game that more resembled an 'attack vs defence training drill' as opposed to a Quarter-Final clash. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Man City 'keen' on Premier League centre-back - could offer player-plus-cash deal

Manchester City are still 'keen' on Everton centre-back Mason Holgate, despite the 23-year-old recently signing a five year contract.

harryasiddall

Man City's owners have 'very clear idea' as they close in on purchase of new club

The City Football Group (CFG) are on the verge of finalising a deal to takeover Mexican second division side Cafetaleros de Chiapas, report RecordMexico.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Pep Guardiola has called Sunday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United ‘a final’, as Manchester City look to reach a third FA Cup semi-final under his leadership.

Rob Milarvie

Bayern Munich's move for Man City star dependent on sale of Spanish midfielder

Leroy Sané’s proposed move to Bayern Munich this summer depends on the German champions receiving a transfer fee for Thiago Alcantara, according to recent reports.

Alex Farrell