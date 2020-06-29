Future of Man City stars thrown into doubt as club reportedly 'in the market' for a new player

Manchester City are 'in the market' for a new striker, claim the Mirror - casting doubt on the futures of City's present forwards Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus.

After a disappointing attempt to retain the title, it has been well-documented that City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing for a rebuild in the next transfer window.

The priority appears to be a centre-back, but the Mirror suggest that a new striker is also a target. It does not say if this is intended to provide competition for Aguero and Jesus, or whether one of the two forwards could be allowed to leave when the window opens.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Jesus has been linked with a number of clubs this season, in particular Juventus and Inter Milan. Aguero has also been linked with a move to Italy with Napoli. However, Aguero's exit at the end of the season appears highly unlikely.

It is more possible that Jesus could leave if a tempting offer arrives, but equally there does not appear to be a strong desire on the part of Guardiola or the club to sell the Brazil international.

As for the players Manchester City may be targeting if the report is true, PSG's Kylian Mbappe would be the dream target. Other stars in Pep Guardiola's sight could include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, whose father played for City, Raul Jimenez at Wolves, Lautaro Martinez at Inter Milan and Moussa Dembele at Lyon.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra