Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus' Agent Confirms Talks With Arsenal and SIX Other Clubs Over Possible Summer Move

Gabriel Jesus' agent has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano that there have been talks with Arsenal and SIX other clubs over a possible summer move.

Manchester City finally secured a long-term striking replacement for Sergio Agüero on Monday afternoon. Erling Haaland - one of the most prolific forwards on the planet - will join the club on July 1st.

The last time the Blues signed a striker was in January 2017, when a fresh-faced Gabriel Jesus walked through the Etihad doors, full of excitement. 

Signing from Palmeiras, the Brazilian was seen as the natural heir to Agüero's throne, but it has not gone entirely to plan since then. Despite scoring 95 goals for the club, he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in the team.

Recent rumours have suggested Jesus is looking elsewhere for a fresh challenge, with his current contract at City set to expire next summer. If there are no extension talks planned, the club will likely look to move the striker in the next market.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011776240h

There has been a further update in this regard from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has been speaking to Jesus' agent, Marcelo Pettinati about the interest in his client.

imago1011762132h

"We had talks with Arsenal, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing," Pettinati said. 

imago1011673732h

"There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with City, we’ll see." 

Jesus has worked with Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta before, so a move to the Emirates would definitely be a possibility. The 25-year-old is already well-established in the Premier League and settling in would not be a problem.

In big moments, Jesus has shown his immense quality to City. Most famously, he scored the last-minute winner that secured the club a famous 100-point season in 2017/18. 

He started the season as a right-winger and found some success in that area, but recent reports have suggested he wants to become a pure number nine in the long term.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Haaland New 2
News

Erling Haaland's Two KEY Reasons for Manchester City Move Revealed Following Official Announcement

By Vayam Lahoti30 minutes ago
Ake goal vs Leeds Away
Match Coverage

The Latest on Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Daniel Podence and More Ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1008578991h
Match Coverage

Rodri and Bernardo Silva Approaching Major Landmarks – Wolves vs Manchester City Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Brandon Evans1 hour ago
imago1010644572h
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Offers First Take on Erling Haaland Joining Manchester City

By Edward Burnett16 hours ago
imago1011921802h
News

Pictured: Erling Haaland Returns to Borussia Dortmund Training After Completing Manchester City Transfer

By Freddie Pye17 hours ago
imago1008533338h
News

Manchester City Receive Major Defensive Fitness Boost as Player Spotted in Training Ahead of Wolves Clash

By Freddie Pye18 hours ago
imago1011897998h
Match Coverage

Fernandinho to Start in Defence, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez to Return - Predicted Team: Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Winters19 hours ago
KDB x Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Set Asking Price for Arsenal Target Gabriel Jesus Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago