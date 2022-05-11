Gabriel Jesus' Agent Confirms Talks With Arsenal and SIX Other Clubs Over Possible Summer Move

Gabriel Jesus' agent has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano that there have been talks with Arsenal and SIX other clubs over a possible summer move.

Manchester City finally secured a long-term striking replacement for Sergio Agüero on Monday afternoon. Erling Haaland - one of the most prolific forwards on the planet - will join the club on July 1st.

The last time the Blues signed a striker was in January 2017, when a fresh-faced Gabriel Jesus walked through the Etihad doors, full of excitement.

Signing from Palmeiras, the Brazilian was seen as the natural heir to Agüero's throne, but it has not gone entirely to plan since then. Despite scoring 95 goals for the club, he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in the team.

Recent rumours have suggested Jesus is looking elsewhere for a fresh challenge, with his current contract at City set to expire next summer. If there are no extension talks planned, the club will likely look to move the striker in the next market.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto There has been a further update in this regard from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has been speaking to Jesus' agent, Marcelo Pettinati about the interest in his client. IMAGO / CordonPress "We had talks with Arsenal, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing," Pettinati said.

IMAGO / News Images "There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with City, we’ll see."



Jesus has worked with Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta before, so a move to the Emirates would definitely be a possibility. The 25-year-old is already well-established in the Premier League and settling in would not be a problem.

In big moments, Jesus has shown his immense quality to City. Most famously, he scored the last-minute winner that secured the club a famous 100-point season in 2017/18.

He started the season as a right-winger and found some success in that area, but recent reports have suggested he wants to become a pure number nine in the long term.

