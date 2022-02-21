Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus Attracting Interest from Two European Clubs - Manchester City 'Thinking' About Contract Renewal

Manchester City's converted winger Gabriel Jesus is reportedly attracting interest from a duo of European clubs prior to the upcoming summer market, according to new information.

The ongoing season has been one of transformation for Manchester City's Brazilian forward, with the exit of Sergio Aguero from the club not directly leading to Gabriel Jesus becoming Pep Guardiola's go-to striker.

Instead, fans have witnessed the former Palmeiras man utilised across the whole of the forward line, most notably on the right of a front three where Jesus has established himself as the joint-leader for assists.

While Gabriel Jesus has witnessed success on the field from a personal perspective, stories surrounding an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium have not disappeared, with a new report from Italy being the latest to speculate about a new home.

According to the information of Calciomercato.it, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, Gabriel Jesus is ‘strongly back in fashion’ at Inter, after being an ‘old obsession’ during his time at Palmeiras.

Given the financial restraints at many of Europe's top clubs, the report looks into the feasibility of a move from that perspective, claiming that the 24-year-old ‘is totally within the spending parameters of Inter’.

AC Milan are also reportedly showing a keen interest in the Manchester City forward, however the Premier League champions ‘have been thinking about a contract renewal' since December, although 'negotiations have not yet taken off’.

From the viewpoint of Jesus, the Brazil international is likely to be well aware of the fact that he is not seen as the long-term solution to Manchester City's striker issues - given the club's intent to sign a high-profile centre-forward in the summer.

Etihad officials are likely to target Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, while the club have also secured the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate - who is seen by those within the club as a project striker with a possible place in the first-team in the next two to three years.

