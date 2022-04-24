Gabriel Jesus Subject to Premier League Interest Amid Manchester City Future Uncertainty

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly 'exploring' the possibility of signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Upon his arrival to Manchester City in the January of 2017, Gabriel Jesus arguably looked tailor-made to be a successor to Sergio Aguero’s throne.

Hitting the ground running straight away with seven goals in just 11 Premier League games, it seemed as if the Brazilian’s eye for goal combined with his tireless pressing made him an instant favourite in Pep Guardiola’s eyes.

While some even suggested that the-then youngster could usurp the Manchester City legend due to profiling much more of a classic Pep Guardiola number nine, things could not have panned out any differently as Sergio Aguero adapted to the Catalan’s ways with aplomb, while Jesus stayed in his predecessor’s shadow.

Operating predominantly as a second choice right-winger this term and rarely being utilised up front, despite the absence of a striker at the Etihad Stadium, it makes sense that a fellow Premier League club is eyeing the out-of-favour Brazilian international’s signature next season.

Nicola also goes as far as to claim that with ‘everything’ agreed between Arsenal and the player’s representatives, all that is needed is for Pep Guardiola’s side to sanction the sale of the three-time Premier League champion.

Further details suggest that if the fifth-placed side fail to land the former Palmeiras man ahead of next season, then they would be willing to ‘wait’ until the summer of 2023, as his contract is set to expire at the same time.

However, the report also indicates that the Premier League champions are expected to ‘demand’ a small compensation, if the deal gets over the line in the upcoming summer window.

Mikel Arteta’s men are also speculated to have offered the player an increase in salary, as he would take home €6 million as opposed to the €4 million that he earns at the home of the Sky Blues.

If the deal comes to fruition, Gabriel Jesus’ former club Palmeiras will be the recipients of five per cent of any transfer fee, along with several solidarity payments in the near future.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube