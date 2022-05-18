Player to Seek Permission to Leave Manchester City This Summer - Pep Guardiola Will Not Stand in the Way of Exit

It has been reported that Manchester City are now 'expecting' Brazil international forward, Gabriel Jesus to ask for permission to leave the club this summer, as two clubs are named in regards to holding an interest in the player.

With a wide variety of credible reporters linking Gabriel Jesus to an exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer, it seems as if the biggest giveaway about his potential departure is by assessing Manchester City’s latest forward additions.

By securing the services of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League champions have signed one of, if not the most clinical striker in world football, and perhaps more pertinently, have found a brilliant alternative to playing the Brazilian international up front.

While some may assume that the 25-year old’s versatility is an asset that could make him a vital squad player next, the acquisition of the multi-functional Julian Alvarez from River Plate - a player who can slot across the frontline - potentially makes Jesus a dispensable member of the Manchester City ensemble.

As a result, it has been revealed that Manchester City will not be blocking the former Palmeiras man from exploring his options elsewhere during the upcoming summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd According to a report by Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City are now ‘expecting’ Gabriel Jesus to seek permission to leave the club, amid interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, as well as Juventus. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd It is further stated that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola would not stand in the way of Gabriel Jesus, should the forward wish to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium after five years at the club.

It is also worth noting that the Brazilian international has reportedly been keeping an eye on departing Manchester City, as David Ornstein of the Athletic had revealed that the in-form attacker’s representatives and Gunners technical director Edu Gaspar have been in ‘talks’ for months.

Additionally, it was also reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato that Juventus were joined by AC Milan in discovering information through ‘the player’s entourage’, as the Serie A giants are eyeing a move for Jesus in the coming summer.

After a five-year spell at Manchester City, where arguably not one supporter could doubt Gabriel Jesus’ commitment to the cause, it seems as if both player and club are ready to move in different directions ahead of next season.

