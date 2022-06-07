Skip to main content
Report: Gabriel Jesus Potential Transfer Fee Already Discussed with Manchester City

The Brazilian striker has been reported to have already agreed on a price with Manchester City if a transfer from the Etihad was to happen. 

The Spanish media outlet, Marca made it known that the deal put in place between Jesus and the Premier League champions would be between €45million - €50million (£38million -£43million). 

Jesus vs Watford 2

Marca even reported that he had been offered to Real Madrid and Los Blancos head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is a fan of the 25-year-old. He even visited the Spanish capital before signing for Manchester City back in January 2017. 

Mikel Arteta is another admirer of the former Palmeiras striker, having worked with him whilst assistant to Pep Guardiola before taking over at Arsenal. David Ornstein recently claimed that this was a player top of the Gunners transfer target list.

Jesus vs Sporting Home

With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez being brought in so far, adding to an already incredibly gifted strike force, it would seem that Jesus is one that they can afford to let go if the price is right. 

The number '9' has often had to adapt during a game with Guardiola using him on either side of the front 3, still managing 58 goals and 32 assists in 159 league games. 

Add to this mix of recent interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, it's looking ever likely that his time with the Citizens is over. 

