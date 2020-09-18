Galatasaray have a 'genuine interest' in Man City midfielder

Galatasaray are in talks with Fernandinho as they look to sign another midfielder in this transfer window, reports Turkish football outlet Fanatik. The Super Lig club have genuine interest in the Manchester City player.

The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Manchester and as he has grown older has found himself playing less. With Rodri becoming a main stay in the holding midfield spot, Fernandinho has often been played more at centre-back due to the deficiencies City have in the centre of defence.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Whether he goes or stays, the Brazilian will forever be one of the unsung heroes of the Guardiola era in Manchester, playing week in and week out in the pivot midfield role that has come to be known as Guardiola’s most important position.

Fernandinho would leave the club with an all time record of 23 goals and 26 assists.

