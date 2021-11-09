German Club Consider Making Second Move for Man City Midfielder - Possible Move Hinges on Plans for 2022/23 Campaign

Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle is currently on loan at Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV, and the German club are considering their next move surrounding the Englishman.

So far, Tommy Doyle has made five appearances in Bundesliga II, all of which have come from the bench.

The youngster has struggled with an injury problem in recent months, but has still been directly involved in two goals in his limited time on the pitch, with one goal and one assist.

Tommy Doyle's first senior goal came against SC Paderborn on 22 October, with the England Under-21 international netting an injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory for Hamburg.

This week, Hamburg-based outlet Abendblatt has reported that Hamburger SV are contemplating the prospect of re-signing Tommy Doyle (20), on loan for the 2022/23 season, as relayed by Fussball Transfers.

The report says that the future of Doyle will much depend on whether he will feature in Pep Guardiola's plans for Manchester City's first-team next summer.

However, should Pep Guardiola be willing to see Doyle leave on loan again, it appears as though Hamburg would be at the front of the queue to re-sign the midfielder.

Speaking to Hamburg's official website after that result, as translated by TribalFootball, Doyle said: "We recently had a few games in which we didn't close the bag, so we're all the more happy that we made it today and that we were rewarded."

"I am personally extremely pleased that I was able to have a decisive influence in the last few minutes".

Doyle added that he was hoping to earn more opportunities to impress on the pitch: "Of course, I would like to play more, but that's the way it is in football: if you get the chance, then you have to be there, and luckily I managed to do that today".

Doyle has evidently done enough to impress his new side, based on their willingness already to consider an attempt to extend the loan deal for a further year.

