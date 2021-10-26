    • October 26, 2021
    German Club Can Sign Man City Defender For Seven-Figure Sum On One Condition

    Schalke 04 could sign Manchester City defender Ko Itakura for as little as €5 million, if they are promoted to the Bundesliga this season.
    Author:

    Signing on a season-long loan late in the previous summer transfer window, Ko Itakura has been playing for Bundesliga 2 side Schalke 04.

    The 24-year-old originally signed for Manchester City from Japanese first division side Kawasaki Frontale in 2019, and was immediately sent out on loan to FC Groningen in the Eredivisie for two seasons.

    Schalke - where Itakura is currently plying his trade - are sitting third in the Bundesliga 2 after suffering relegation from Germany's top flight last season. It came as quite a shock, but they are looking in a healthy position to bounce straight back.

    

    

    Since his arrival in the most recent summer transfer window, Itakura has been a mainstay in the Schalke backline and has improved his game massively. 

    According to Sport BILD, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Schalke can sign Ko Itakura for as little as €5 million in the next summer transfer window, if they are promoted back to the Bundesliga.

    

    

    Sport Witness have also relayed a claim from the same report that a transfer now 'looks right on the money' if their stipulations can be met.

    If Manchester City believe Ko Itakura is not up to the required standards to come back from his loan spell and compete for a first-team spot, a permanent transfer would make sense. 

    Having bought Itakura for as little as £1 million, the Blues would also be making a healthy profit via any potential sale.

