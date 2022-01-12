Skip to main content

German Club's Sporting Director Confirms Demand From Player to Leave Amid Pending Man City Decision

HSV Hamburg Sporting Director Michael Mutzel has confirmed that on-loan midfielder Tommy Doyle has insisted on his wish to ‘end the loan’, as per a new report from Germany.

After making a mere six appearances in 18 league matches for HSV Hamburg this season, Manchester City academy graduate Tommy Doyle’s loan spell in Germany has been one to forget so far.

While the initial objective was for the English midfielder to get to grips with senior football at the 2. Bundesliga club, things have failed to pan out that way to say the least.

As per a new report by German outlet MOPO, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Hamburg Sporting Director Michael Mutzel has confirmed the details about a conversation with Tommy Doyle to discuss his future at the club.

We had a conversation with Tommy before the winter break in which he told us that he wanted more playing time and that this was also a reason for the loan”, Mutzel opened.

The HSV director continued, “This playing time was limited, so he asked to be able to end the loan. We agreed to that for the time being.”

Mutzel revealed the conclusion both player and club ended up reaching, revealing, “Tommy is now looking for a new club. For the time being, we assume that he probably won’t come back, but we don’t want to rule it out 100 per cent.”

It has been reported recently that a trio of Championship clubs in Swansea City, Barnsley and Blackpool are ‘interested’ in the 20-year old’s signature.

It is key for Tommy Doyle to learn from this roadblock in his career and focus on getting minutes under his belt at a club on loan that values him to continue his development.

