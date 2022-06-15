Report: Golden Boy Nominee Couto Likely To Leave Manchester City On Loan

After a successful loan spell in Portugal there have been calls for Yan Couto to be involved with Man City’s first team next season, however this now seems unlikely.

Couto became a mainstay in the Braga team, playing 42 times in total for the Portuguese club and earning himself a nomination in Tuttosport’s Golden Boy award in the process.

After his successful time in Braga it is understood that the youngster's preference would be to return to the club on loan for a second year, according to a report from O Jogo, translated by Inside Futbol.

However, the report suggests that the Cityzens may want to loan the starlet out to a fellow English club, rather than send him back to Portugal.

This seems a logical step if Pep Guardiola sees the Brazilian being involved within the first team in the future, as it would allow him to adapt to English football (after two years out on loan in Spain and Portugal) but without the added pressure of playing for a team challenging for titles like City.

There have also been rumours that Fenerbache manger Jorge Jesus is interested in the wingback after being impressed with his performances at Braga.

It seems doubtful that Couto will be involved with City next season, however if he continues to impress on his next loan spell it is surely only a matter of time until Guardiola opts to give the 20-year-old a chance within the first team.

