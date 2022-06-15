Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Golden Boy Nominee Couto Likely To Leave Manchester City On Loan

After a successful loan spell in Portugal there have been calls for Yan Couto to be involved with Man City’s first team next season, however this now seems unlikely.

Couto became a mainstay in the Braga team, playing 42 times in total for the Portuguese club and earning himself a nomination in Tuttosport’s Golden Boy award in the process.

imago1004473154h

After his successful time in Braga it is understood that the youngster's preference would be to return to the club on loan for a second year, according to a report from O Jogo, translated by Inside Futbol.

However, the report suggests that the Cityzens may want to loan the starlet out to a fellow English club, rather than send him back to Portugal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This seems a logical step if Pep Guardiola sees the Brazilian being involved within the first team in the future, as it would allow him to adapt to English football (after two years out on loan in Spain and Portugal) but without the added pressure of playing for a team challenging for titles like City.

There have also been rumours that Fenerbache manger Jorge Jesus is interested in the wingback after being impressed with his performances at Braga.

It seems doubtful that Couto will be involved with City next season, however if he continues to impress on his next loan spell it is surely only a matter of time until Guardiola opts to give the 20-year-old a chance within the first team. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1012630471h
News

Report: Manchester City's Phil Foden full of Academy Praise

By Alex Caddick59 minutes ago
imago1004473152h
News

Manchester City Youngster Yan Couto Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Bazunu
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree Transfer Package With Southampton For Gavin Bazunu

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Gundogan Germany Penality
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Thrash Italy 5-2 In Nations League

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Javier Tebas
News

La Liga File Financial FairPlay Complaint Against Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Edge Closer To Securing England International Kalvin Phillips

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
stones
News

Manchester City's John Stones sent off in England's Hungary Humiliation

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Jess Park
News

Jess Park Signs New Contract With Manchester City Women

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago