'Great English Club' Set to Launch Bid for Benfica Star - Man City Among List of Potential Suitors

Manchester City could be on the verge of making an offer for one of Benfica's best young talents, according to the latest information to emerge from Portugal.

Darwin Núñez (22) is a forward who has primarily been deployed centrally or on the left in his short career so far.

The Uruguay international left his home country at the age of 20 to join Spanish second division side Almería, where he quickly caught the eye of scouts and was signed by Benfica just a year later.

And he's been on fire so far this season, scoring eight times and assisting twice in just ten league games and netting a trio of Champions League goals. Back in September, his memorable brace against Barcelona saw the Portuguese giants humiliate Ronald Koeman's side.

Numbers like that have understandably caught the eye of a few top clubs - and it looks like Manchester City could be among those thinking of making an offer.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, relayed by Sport Witness, Nunez's agent Edgardo Lasalvia met with several Premier League clubs last week to discuss a possible move for his client.

Manchester City are thought to have been one of the most interested clubs, alongside Chelsea and newly taken-over Newcastle.

The report states that Benfica are expecting to receive an offer from a "great English club" for Darwin Núñez, but it doesn't make it clear which side will be making the bid.

Benfica's price tag for the youngster is firmly set at a minimum of €50 million, and they "won't accept" negotiating for anything less because they believe his performances this season could inflate that value further.

They have already turned down a €32 million offer from Brighton last summer.

According to the report, any move for Núñez will involve him moving at the end of the campaign - which suits Benfica, who aren't willing to sell one of their star players in the middle of what has become a bitter title race.

If Núñez does indeed move to City, it remains to be seen whether club officials view him as an option for the vacant striker role or if he would be competition for the left-wing spot.

