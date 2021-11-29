Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Great English Club' Set to Launch Bid for Benfica Star - Man City Among List of Potential Suitors

    Manchester City could be on the verge of making an offer for one of Benfica's best young talents, according to the latest information to emerge from Portugal.
    Author:

    Darwin Núñez (22) is a forward who has primarily been deployed centrally or on the left in his short career so far.

    The Uruguay international left his home country at the age of 20 to join Spanish second division side Almería, where he quickly caught the eye of scouts and was signed by Benfica just a year later.

    And he's been on fire so far this season, scoring eight times and assisting twice in just ten league games and netting a trio of Champions League goals. Back in September, his memorable brace against Barcelona saw the Portuguese giants humiliate Ronald Koeman's side.

    Numbers like that have understandably caught the eye of a few top clubs - and it looks like Manchester City could be among those thinking of making an offer. 

    According to Portuguese outlet Record, relayed by Sport Witness, Nunez's agent Edgardo Lasalvia met with several Premier League clubs last week to discuss a possible move for his client.

    Manchester City are thought to have been one of the most interested clubs, alongside Chelsea and newly taken-over Newcastle. 

    Read More

    The report states that Benfica are expecting to receive an offer from a "great English club" for Darwin Núñez, but it doesn't make it clear which side will be making the bid.

    Benfica's price tag for the youngster is firmly set at a minimum of €50 million, and they "won't accept" negotiating for anything less because they believe his performances this season could inflate that value further.

    They have already turned down a €32 million offer from Brighton last summer.

    According to the report, any move for Núñez will involve him moving at the end of the campaign - which suits Benfica, who aren't willing to sell one of their star players in the middle of what has become a bitter title race.

    If Núñez does indeed move to City, it remains to be seen whether club officials view him as an option for the vacant striker role or if he would be competition for the left-wing spot.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008305272h
    Transfer Rumours

    'Great English Club' Set to Launch Bid for Benfica Star - Man City Among List of Potential Suitors

    44 seconds ago
    imago1008314697h
    News

    "They Did An Incredible Job!" - Pep Guardiola Snubs Man City Players for Personal 'Man of the Match' Award Against West Ham

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34664451
    News

    "What a Joke!", "Fraud Award" - Many Man City Fans React to Star Defender's Ballon d'Or Ranking

    3 hours ago
    imago1007679610h
    News

    Man City Star Crowned 2021 IFFHS World's Best Playmaker Award - PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich Players Ranked in Top-Five

    3 hours ago
    imago1004252667h
    News

    "We Simply Have Friends At Man City" - Barcelona Chief Breaks Silence on Manchester Trip Amid Ferran Torres Transfer Links

    4 hours ago
    imago1007585123h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    imago0022478279h
    News

    Revealed: Where Five Man City Players Have Ranked at the 2021 Ballon D’or

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35393871
    News

    Pep Guardiola Hints At Possible Man City Plans To Be Used For The First Time In Three Years

    5 hours ago