'Growing Confidence' At Man City Over £100M Signing - Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Joao Felix Also Mentioned

Manchester City could make a number of significant additions to their squad this summer, and the latest reports from England hint at 'growing confidence' over one nine-figure signing.

The Premier League champions are preparing to bolster their squad after a decent 2020/21 campaign, which saw them re-claim the Premier League title in style and bag their fourth successive Carabao Cup crown.

Pep Guardiola's side came up just short in their pursuit of their first-ever Champions League trophy as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the final, as they did in the semi-finals of the FA Cup as well.

With several key figures looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium, here's a list of the players the club could recruit in the summer -

The Sky Blues are searching for a top striker to replace club legend Sergio Agüero, who announced his move to Barcelona days after City's Champions League final defeat in Porto.

The club have been keeping tabs on Spurs talisman Harry Kane, who has publicly expressed his discontent at his situation in north London, where he is tied up till 2024.

City have had an initial £100 million bid rejected for the England international, who has refused to comment on his Tottenham future amid the ongoing European Championships.

Kane got off the mark for his country at the Euros by sealing a 2-0 win for his side against Germany in the Round of 16, after having received heavy criticism for his drab performances throughout the group-stage.

Despite Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell his most prised asset, Kane's entourage are trying to convince the club to allow the 27-year-old to challenge for major trophies.

The City hierarchy are under pressure to get the deal over the line before the start of next season - owing to Guardiola's admiration of the three-time Golden Boot winner and his desire to work with one of the world's most lethal finishers.

City are ready to be patient in their bid to sign Kane and according to reports, the Manchester outfit haven't been put off by Levy's stance and will submit a fresh offer for the forward after the Euros.

City have also been linked with 20-year-old Erling Haaland, who has a £68 million release clause in his contract that is due to become active next summer.

Borussia Dortmund have made it clear on several occasion that the Norwegian is not for sale, but the striker's representatives have held talks with some of Europe's top clubs.

Chelsea are pushing hard to convince the forward to move to Stamford Bridge next season, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also keen on securing the striker's services to revamp their frontline.

Following his enthralling start to the Euros, Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has also been placed on City's wishlist.

Lukaku, who has developed great chemistry with City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne since the start of the tournament, has stated that he's happy at the Serie A giants after leading them to league glory by registering 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 league appearances for the Nerazzurri last season.

However, amid interest from the likes of City and Chelsea, Inter could be willing to cash in on their star man if an offer in the vicinity of €100 million presents itself.

Atlético Madrid's João Félix, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Eintracht Frankfurt's André Silva have been suggested as potential alternatives. City have also been monitoring Antoine Griezmann's situation at Barcelona.

It could very well happen that City decide to wait another year to thoroughly assess their striking options and focus on strengthening other positions this summer.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish is nearing a blockbuster switch to City this summer, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez all open to a move away from the club.

As per Jonathan Smith of Goal, there is 'growing confidence' at Manchester City that a £100 million deal can be struck for Grealish, despite Villa's attempts to keep hold of their skipper.

Aston Villa are prepared to offer the 25-year-old a one-year extension (which would keep him tied up till 2026) along with improved wages to wave off City's interest in their academy graduate.

Guardiola is a keen admirer and has always been fond of Grealish - often naming him as one of the best players in the country.

Multiple reports have confirmed City's interest in Grealish, with the five-time Premier League winners ready to submit an official club-record bid for the Villa academy graduate after he returns from international duty with England.

City could also strengthen their left-back options this summer, with Sporting Lisbon's Nuno Mendes being linked with a move to England since the start of last season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko took his performances to another level towards the businness end of the 2020/21 campaign and after leading Ukraine to the quarter-finals of the European Championships, Guardiola could place his faith in the 24-year-old as the first-choice left-back.

Benjamin Mendy was often used as a squad player by the Catalan boss last season, and given his worrying injury record, it is highly unlikely that the club will hang their hats on the Frenchman.

However, with João Cancelo, a primary right-back, providing additional cover at left-back, City may not need to bring in re-inforcements in the full-back department this summer.

Other potential arrivals are heavily reliant on possible departures, but it is certain that the club will be fighting tooth and nail to acquire their top targets as they prepare to challenge on all fronts again next season.

