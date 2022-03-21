Growing Sense of 'Defeatism' at Real Madrid Hands Manchester City Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Real Madrid are growing a sense of 'pessimism' and 'defeatism' in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer amid interest from Manchester City in the striker, according to a report from Spain.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a sensational switch for Erling Haaland despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona when his £63 million release clause gets activated in the summer.

It was revealed on Thursday last week that the 21-year-old was set to make a decision about whether he would play next season within the ten days to follow

However, tit was claimed recently that the Norwegian’s much-awaited call on his future excludes Barcelona - with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be leading the charge for the forward's signature.

Additionally, it has been widely mentioned that Haaland's father and former Manchester City defensive midfielder Alf-Inge has also favoured a switch to the Etihad Stadium for the Leeds-born striker next season.

While the world awaits Erling Haaland’s final decision on his future, all the signs point towards the most sought-after striker in the world holding up a Manchester City shirt in front of the cameras at the end of the campaign.

