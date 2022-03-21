Skip to main content

Growing Sense of 'Defeatism' at Real Madrid Hands Manchester City Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Real Madrid are growing a sense of 'pessimism' and 'defeatism' in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer amid interest from Manchester City in the striker, according to a report from Spain.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a sensational switch for Erling Haaland despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona when his £63 million release clause gets activated in the summer.

It was revealed on Thursday last week that the 21-year-old was set to make a decision about whether he would play next season within the ten days to follow 

However, tit was claimed recently that the Norwegian’s much-awaited call on his future excludes Barcelona - with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be leading the charge for the forward's signature.

Haaland Pre-Match Cover

A latest insight from Spain has lifted the lid on the fact that those within Los Blancos may have to surrender to the striking sensation picking the blue side of Manchester as his next destination of choice ahead of the current La Liga leaders.

Haaland New

As per the latest information provided by Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana, it is understood that feelings of ‘pessimism’ and ‘defeatism’ are emerging from within the Real Madrid camp in relation to completing a deal for Erling Haaland.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano had last week emphasized on the fact that while Real Madrid are prepared to splash the cash for the Borussia Dortmund star, they will be unable to compete on the ‘same level’ as Manchester City from a financial point of view.

Alf-Inge Haaland

This revelation aligns with a recent report suggesting that City are said to be willing to make Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League, usurping the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne.

Additionally, it has been widely mentioned that Haaland's father and former Manchester City defensive midfielder Alf-Inge has also favoured a switch to the Etihad Stadium for the Leeds-born striker next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the world awaits Erling Haaland’s final decision on his future, all the signs point towards the most sought-after striker in the world holding up a Manchester City shirt in front of the cameras at the end of the campaign.

