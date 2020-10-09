SI.com
City Xtra
“Had it become a real possibility, we would’ve considered it." - Man City official admits interest in Barcelona star

harryasiddall

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada has admitted in a recent interview with the Athletic that they would have considered signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi in the summer window 'had it become a real possibility'. 

The story that dominated the headlines over the summer was Lionel Messi's desire to leave the club he has played for the entirety of his career. After weeks and weeks of discussions between the player and Barcelona officials, the Argentine ultimately decided to stay to avoid a legal dispute.

Despite Manchester City never officially entering negotiations with Barcelona, the Premier League club's Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada has stated that the club were interested in the possibility of bringing Lionel Messi to the Etihad Stadium:

“Had it become a real possibility, we would’ve considered it. He is clearly the best player in the world, so I think any club would love to have Messi in their team, but it didn’t happen. We’ll see if it becomes a possibility. If he leaves Barca and should Messi become something that can be discussed, then we could potentially explore that.”

Whether or not Manchester City return with concrete interest in one of football's all-time greatest players remains to be seen, however the situation surrounding the presidential position at Camp Nou could have a major say in Lionel Messi's future.

