Harry Kane Accuses Daniel Levy of Breaking Tottenham Exit Promise - Striker Remains Keen to Join Man City

Tottenham forward Harry Kane believes that Daniel Levy has gone back on his word of allowing him to seal an exit this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are set to propose an upgraded offer for the England international this week, after Spurs declined an informal £100 million approach from the Manchester side for Kane in June.

City are expected to walk away from a potential deal for the 28-year-old if Tottenham refuse to consider their improved offer for Kane this month, with the marksman's age and injury history becoming an increasingly crucial factor for Pep Guardiola's side.

It has emerged that Kane is 'anxious' for a move to City to be done and dusted, as the striker fears that a move to the Etihad Stadium will be gone forever if he doesn't manage to complete a move to east Manchester by the end of the month.

According to Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, Kane believes that Levy has broken his promise of allowing him to leave Spurs this summer, with the club having failed to match the forward's ambitions of competing for major trophies on the domestic and European fronts.

Moreover, it has been stated that though City have tabled an improved bid worth £125 million, Tottenham will not entertain any offers for their star man, who will continue to represent his current side in the most professional manner possible.

Elsewhere, in a report for The Guardian by Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano, it was mentioned that City are waiting to see if Levy will accept their club-record bid of £127 million for Kane, who remains eager to join the Champions League finalists.

Though he has his heart set on joining City, Kane has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play and train for his current side, and that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has no intention of downing tools and forcing a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has included Kane in his side's 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie against Portugese outfit Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, which reflects the club's desire to keep hold of their academy graduate past the ongoing window.

City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side are trying to negotiate a fee for the 28-year-old with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who has reportedly put a £150 million asking-price for the striker this summer.

