Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Harry Kane Alternative For Man City Labelled As 'Untouchable' In Blow to Pep Guardiola's Side

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has labelled star forward Romelu Lukaku as 'untouchable', in the latest quotes to emerge from Italy this week.
Author:
Publish date:

The Belgium international had been mooted on several occasions as a possible alternative to Harry Kane for the reigning Premier League champions, with negotiations for the England striker proving to be difficult at present.

While Manchester City are willing to be patient in their hunt for Kane's signature this summer, the word from the Etihad Stadium is that they do have a list of possible alternatives - should their pursuit of the 27 year-old be unsuccessful for whatever reason.

But while Romelu Lukaku may be an ideal alternative to Kane due to his Premier League experience, and his outstanding goal scoring record for Inter and Belgium, one high-ranking official at his club has labelled the player as 'untouchable'.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has told Sportmediaset, "Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter."

Previous reports had suggested that Inter Milan had demanded a minimum of €100 million for their prized striking asset - and while such a sum would eclipse Manchester City's current transfer record, Etihad chiefs have shown a willingness to spend big in the striking position this summer.

For the time being, the focus remains very much on Tottenham's Harry Kane, but the longer Daniel Levy stands firm on his £150 million valuation, the greater the concerns will become among Manchester City supporters.

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

In the coming weeks, talks between Manchester City and Tottenham are expected to intensify, with the former hoping to complete a deal before the start of the Premier League season - which begins in three weeks time.

Elsewhere, City continue to hold a strong interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish - who, like Harry Kane, is valued at £100 million by his club - and the Premier League champions are expected to make significant steps towards securing a deal in the coming days and weeks.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

fbl-ita-seriea-inter-parma
Transfer Rumours

Harry Kane Alternative For Man City Labelled As 'Untouchable' In Blow to Pep Guardiola's Side

sipa_34040401
Transfer Rumours

Club Owner Left 'Annoyed' By Star Player Pushing for Man City Move

sipa_33936106
Transfer Rumours

Man City Handed Major Blow in Pursuit of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish - Player Set to Be Offered Club-Record Wages

sipa_33849421
Transfer Rumours

Man City Willing To Pay 'Significant Chunk' Of Transfer Fee Up Front For Premier League Star

sipa_33492137
Transfer Rumours

Juventus Make Fresh Approach to Secure Man City Star's Signature - Player No Longer 'Untouchable' for Pep Guardiola

manchester-united-v-aston-villa-premier-league
Transfer Rumours

Man City Ready To Hand £150M-Rated Star £350,000-A-Week Deal, Primary Target 'Rethinking' Etihad Move - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #38

sipa_32838970
News

Man City Star Set For £60,000 Pay Rise Following 2020/2021 Season Performances - 'Bonus Schemes' Could See Further Boost

sipa_33273098 (1)
News

Phil Foden Photographed Wearing Protective Boot As Injury Concerns Grow Ahead of New Man City Season