Harry Kane Alternative For Man City Labelled As 'Untouchable' In Blow to Pep Guardiola's Side

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has labelled star forward Romelu Lukaku as 'untouchable', in the latest quotes to emerge from Italy this week.

The Belgium international had been mooted on several occasions as a possible alternative to Harry Kane for the reigning Premier League champions, with negotiations for the England striker proving to be difficult at present.

While Manchester City are willing to be patient in their hunt for Kane's signature this summer, the word from the Etihad Stadium is that they do have a list of possible alternatives - should their pursuit of the 27 year-old be unsuccessful for whatever reason.

But while Romelu Lukaku may be an ideal alternative to Kane due to his Premier League experience, and his outstanding goal scoring record for Inter and Belgium, one high-ranking official at his club has labelled the player as 'untouchable'.

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has told Sportmediaset, "Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter."

Previous reports had suggested that Inter Milan had demanded a minimum of €100 million for their prized striking asset - and while such a sum would eclipse Manchester City's current transfer record, Etihad chiefs have shown a willingness to spend big in the striking position this summer.

For the time being, the focus remains very much on Tottenham's Harry Kane, but the longer Daniel Levy stands firm on his £150 million valuation, the greater the concerns will become among Manchester City supporters.

In the coming weeks, talks between Manchester City and Tottenham are expected to intensify, with the former hoping to complete a deal before the start of the Premier League season - which begins in three weeks time.

Elsewhere, City continue to hold a strong interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish - who, like Harry Kane, is valued at £100 million by his club - and the Premier League champions are expected to make significant steps towards securing a deal in the coming days and weeks.

