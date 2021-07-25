Harry Kane 'Annoys' Club Owner, Alternative Striker Option Labelled 'Unstoppable' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #39

With just two days to go before Manchester City get their pre-season underway, we're here to provide the latest of transfer news surrounding the Premier League champions, as we enter the 39th edition of our series of daily transfer round-ups.

As old as it may begin to sound, we're still feeling the after-effects of last week's breaking news suggesting that Harry Kane has been given the go-ahead to seal a British-record move to the Etihad Stadium.

While City have received a major boost in their pursuit of the England captain, there have emerged a few reports suggesting that Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is having second thoughts over a switch to Pep Guardiola's side, owing to concerns over a potential lack of game-time under the former Barcelona boss.

There have also been some whispers about Romelu Lukaku's future at Inter Milan, so without further ado, let's get right into the 39th edition of City Xtra's transfer round-up.

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7

Harry, Harry, Harry...you better make it happen now!

Without beating around the bush, we'll straight get down to what has been recently about Harry Kane, who is more desperate than ever to force an exit from the north London outfit this summer.

It was reported on Sunday that City are prepared for the saga to go down to the wire till the transfer deadline day on August 31, according to Simon Mullock of The Sunday Mirror.

Additionally, it was stated that the Etihad hierarchy remain 'confident' that a deal can be brokered with Daniel Levy, and that Kane's desire to sign for City will play a vital role in pushing a move, after it was mentioned previously that the forward believes that his current employers are in a position to sell him this summer.

The report further revealed that City are willing to pay a 'significant chunk' of any fee for the 27-year-old up front, but it remains worth noting that they will not be splashing a sum in the region of £160 million - a figure quoted by Clemmie Moodie of The Sun on Thursday.

Moreover, Tottenham owner Joe Lewis is annoyed with Kane over manner in which he has tried to force a move to City ahead of the new campaign, given he has three years left on his contract, as per Joe Bernstein of The Daily Mail.

After yet another sub-par campaign for the north Londoners, Kane openly stated, in an interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap in May, that he needed to conduct an 'honest conversation' over his future with Levy, with the England captain poised to move on and compete for major trophies elsewhere.

It has further been stated that the forward has 'weakened' his chances of securing a move to Manchester, despite previous reports suggesting that Kane thinks he has a gentleman's agreement in place with Levy that will allow him to leave for the right price.

Following the interview that paved the way for heavy speculation surrounding Kane's future at Tottenham, Levy was allegedly 'furious' with the way Kane expressed his desire to leave, with subsequent reports suggesting that relations between the pair are 'pretty much broken'.

However, it has been mentioned that Kane didn't hand in an official transfer request to the chairman, nor did the England captain 'directly communicate' his desire to move on, which has become more evident in recent present.

The report also said that though City believe that they can secure moves for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer, they haven't ruled out other options at centre-forward.

It's all for Kane to do now, with the striker due to return to Tottenham training after his holiday, and though it has been very reliably reported that the attacker will not feature on the opening day Premier League clash between City and Spurs, a move to City seems like a matter of when, and not if.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 5

It's not a bold claim that it's all been pretty much the same in what's been reported about City's pursuit of Jack Grealish in the past week.

However, it has been reported by Duncan Wright of The Sun that Villa are ready to hand a club-record contract worth £200,000-per-week to their skipper as they hope that Grealish will stay put despite the heavy interest shown by City in signing him this summer.

Villa are determined to extend their academy graduate's contract, and end all speculation about a possible transfer, but the prospect of playing Champions League football, and working with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola in Manchester could prove to be a huge tipping point in the player's decision.

It has been mentioned recently that Grealish is having second thoughts regarding a potential move to the Etihad Stadium with concerns over a lack of game-time under City boss Pep Guardiola, who is a big fan of the Villa skipper, who has registered 17 goals and 20 assists in 68 appearances across all competitions for the Birmingham side in the previous two campaigns.

It was reported last week that City will not be making a choice out of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and instead will be signing both players this summer should their respective clubs agree to sell.

With the 25-year-old yet to return to club training, he could put pen to paper as soon as he returns from holiday, with City poised to make him their record signing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Romelu Lukaku - Rumour Rating: 3

Though City are determined to get a deal for Harry Kane over the line as he is their top target by a significant distance, Lukaku has been named previously as a potential option should a swoop for Kane fall through.

The Inter board have previously stated that the 28-year-old will not be sold this summer, but that hasn't stopped the former Everton and Manchester United talisman being linked with several elite sides across Europe.

Lukaku confirmed on social media recently that he is happy at Inter, whom he helped claim Serie A glory last term by registering 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 league outings.

Any hopes for City to prise Lukaku away from Inter as an alternative to Kane took a massive setback on Sunday, as Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said, in an interview with Sportmediaset: "Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter," as quoted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It is believed that Inter have set an asking price in the region of €100 million for the Belgium international, but it remains highly unlikely that City will strengthen their interest in the former Chelsea starlet as they channel all their focus to try and seal a deal for Kane, who remains their primary striking target.

