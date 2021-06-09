Harry Kane Asks Man City Stars About North-West Life With England - Player 'Desperate' to Leave Tottenham

Manchester City's top summer target Harry Kane has been desperate to leave Tottenham for some time, according to the latest analysis of the situation from the Athletic.

Following the confirmed departure of club legend Sergio Aguero to Barcelona last week, speculation over who will succeed the Argentine in Sky Blue has been rife throughout European press.

The main target and reportedly the number one target of Pep Guardiola too is Tottenham's Harry Kane - and with the Englishman seemingly demanding a move away from the London club in the coming months, it seems to many as though the stars are aligning for an Etihad switch.

One major stumbling block appears to be the hard stance of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who will undoubtedly be demanding Manchester City fork out a club record fee for his prized asset - such is the importance to everything Levy's club do on the pitch.

The Athletic have cited 'multiple sources' in the new edition of the Radar, who stated that Harry Kane has been 'desperate' to leave Tottenham for 'quite some time', and that the player himself believes he will secure a move this summer.

Daniel Levy holds an asking price for Harry Kane in excess of €130 million, and while the England captain has emerged as Manchester City’s top target, the Athletic highlight the fact that the club have never paid anywhere near such a figure for one player in recent history.

Interestingly however, and possibly highlighting Kane's interest in a move to Manchester City, Harry Kane is claimed to have been asking current players from Pep Guardiola's squad about life in the north-west during the England camp in March.

While some Manchester City fans are still holding out for the club to move for in-demand Norwegian forward Erling Haaland, the Athletic do quote sources who suggest that the Premier League champions may be willing to shell out fees in excess of €100 million for a younger version of Harry Kane, with a better injury record. However, it is claimed that club officials would be 'reluctant' to go that high for a 27-year-old with a record as worrying as Kane's.

On the side of Tottenham, there is reportedly an expectation that Manchester City will come in for Harry Kane this summer, but crucially for them and their hopes of retaining the player, not with a big enough bid to tempt them to sell. In addition, it is suggested that Tottenham are 'confident' that Kane is 'too professional' to force a move.

Other than Harry Kane, many are beginning to sound out who the club could possibly turn to, should they face disappointment in their pursuit of the Tottenham striker - while European press have highlighted a number of alternative targets.

The likes of Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt is one name to have been picked out, with claims from Germany stating that Manchester City had already made contact with the Portuguese forward's representatives.

There may also be some element of interest in long-standing targets, such as Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez - however all three players would similarly command substantial transfer fees.

