Harry Kane 'Determined' to Join Jack Grealish at Man City Amid Transfer Rumours

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is desperate to join international teammate Jack Grealish at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The England captain failed to report for pre-season training following his return from an extended break after the European Championships, with Kane ready to fight tooth and nail to force his way out of the north London outfit.

After yet another frustrating campaign with his boyhood club, the 28-year-old has made his desire to leave very clear, with the Etihad Stadium largely reported to be his preferred destination,

Additionally, recent reports have stated that City boss Pep Guardiola has no backup for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, who has three years left on his current deal, and the Catalan manager has personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to bring Kane to Manchester before the transfer window closes on August 31.

As reported by Paul Hirst of Times Sport, Kane is 'determined' to follow Grealish by sealing a move to the Premier League champions, who are ready to test Daniel Levy's resolve to keep hold of the forward by offering a sum as high as £130 million for the marksman.

It has been revealed that Kane is due to return to Tottenham training at the end of the week after he completes a period of self-isolation, as it is understood the the attacker visited Florida during the latter stages of his recent holiday, which is on the UK Government’s amber travel list.

City had an initial £100 million bid for Kane rejected by Levy in June, and though the Spurs chairman has refused to sanction a sale for the forward, it is believed that the Tottenham chief would consider selling the Spurs star if an offer in the region of £150-160 million is put on the table.

It was mentioned previously that Kane expressed his desire to sign for City while speaking to senior non-English player at the club prior to Monday, following which he failed to report for training at Tottenham, which has left massive question marks surrounding his future at his boyhood club.

Additionally, it has been stated that few figures at City became aware of Kane's intention to not play for or train with his current side again, with the marksman desperate for an exit.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs which should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

