Harry Kane Does 'U-Turn' On Plans 'To Never Train' For Tottenham Again

Harry Kane did not intend on returning to Tottenham until he is granted his request to leave the club. However, the striker has seemingly U-turned on this stance.

The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer, and the saga took an unexpected turn on Monday morning when he refused to turn up for training at Hotspur Way.

The striker was due to return to Tottenham training following a short post-European Championship break. However, Kane, determined to leave the North London side, surprised many by not showing up for training on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Kane once again no-showed as he looks to force his way out of the capital.

Harry Kane believes that he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave the club this summer. However, Levy – a notoriously tough negotiator - is reluctant to lose his talisman to a fellow Premier League side.

According to reports by the Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare and Sam Lee this morning, it was claimed that Kane had no plans to return to Tottenham Hotspur, with the player having made up his mind on his future.

The source stated that, “Kane does not plan to return to Hotspur Way until he is granted his wish to leave” - thus indicating the England captain’s strong desire to leave the club and join Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City had offered £100 million for the striker earlier in the summer, however, the offer was turned down.

However, mere hours after this was reported, Fabrizio Romano stated that Kane is "planning to return to training with Tottenham later this week", suggesting that the player has reneged somewhat on his initial stance.

The revered journalist also relayed that the situation remains "unresolved", although Spurs are aware of Kane's wish to leave the club and to seek a new challenge, the matter will be discussed between player and club shortly.

Kane will hope to force Daniel Levy’s hand and allow him to get his move. He may also be spurred on by parallels between his current position and previous situations at Tottenham.

Former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov forced a move from the club in 2009 after going on strike, whilst Gareth Bale also refused to return to Spurs training when he looked to force a move in 2013 - with both attempts proving successful.

With Kane looking to emulate Dimitar Berbatov and Gareth Bale in forcing his way out of Spurs, only time will tell whether he gets his wish.

City are keen to work with Kane and the feeling is evidently mutual, but he will only get his move should Levy sanction the transfer of his star player to a Premier League rival.

