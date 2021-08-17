Harry Kane Expecting Advancement in Man City Move This Week - Relations Between Forward's Camp and Daniel Levy 'Deteriorating'

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is awaiting a breakthrough in his wanted switch to Manchester City before the end of the week, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are set to propose an upgraded offer for the 28-year-old this week, after Spurs declined an informal £100 million approach from the Manchester side for Kane in June.

The England captain believes that Daniel Levy has broken his promise of allowing Kane to leave Spurs this summer, with the north London club having failed to match the forward's ambitions of competing for major trophies on the domestic and European fronts.

Though City are waiting to see if Levy will accept their club-record bid to land Kane before the end of the month, it has been reported that Tottenham will not entertain any offers for their star man, who will continue to represent his current side in the most professional manner possible.

In an exclusive report by Dan King of The Sun, it has been stated that Kane is anticipating a breakthrough in his desired move to the Etihad Stadium this week, with sources close to Tottenham accepting the increasing possibility of a departure for the Spurs talisman.

However, Levy is set to play hardball by trying to extract a price in the vicinity of £160 million for his most prised asset, who has three years left on his current deal at Tottenham.

Despite having his heart set on joining City, Kane has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play and train for his current side, and that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has no intention of downing tools and forcing a move to Pep Guardiola's side.

City are expected to walk away from a potential deal for the 28-year-old if Tottenham refuse to consider their improved offer for Kane this month, with the marksman's age and injury history becoming an increasingly crucial factor for Pep Guardiola's side.

It has emerged that Kane is 'anxious' for a move to City to be done and dusted, as the striker fears that a move to the Etihad Stadium will be gone forever, if he doesn't manage to complete a move to east Manchester by the end of the month.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has included Kane in his side's 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie against Portugese outfit Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, which reflects the club's desire to keep hold of their academy graduate past the ongoing window.

