Harry Kane Has 'Sights Set' on Man City Switch - Three Alternative Targets Lined Up In Case of Disappointment

Manchester City are expected to turn their attention to one of three alternative centre-forward targets, should they fail in their pursuit of Harry Kane this summer.

Etihad officials continue their search for a new centre-forward, and with the summer transfer window set to officially open on Wednesday, this pursuit could hot up just a week after Sergio Aguero's switch to Barcelona was confirmed.

Several options have been sounded out by the media, and while at first it seemed as though Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland was the ideal successor, the focus appears to have switched to Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The 27 year-old has made his desire to leave the London club this summer very clear, and even more explicitly in the public eye - none more so than when he told Gary Neville for Sky Sports of his desire to sit and have a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

Despite that desire, according to Dean Jones writing for Eurosport this week, Tottenham's stance on the player remains clear: They do not intend to sell.

Unfortunately for Tottenham and Daniel Levy, Harry Kane's view also remains the same: He wants a new club to help with his burning ambition to add major trophies to his ever-growing goalscoring record.

Dean Jones reiterates the feeling among various other quarters by stating that Harry Kane has his sights set on Manchester City.

But with Spurs not interested in players-plus-cash deals, so Etihad officials would be required to smash their existing transfer record to sign the England international - with Levy demanding fees well in excess of £120 million.

Many have been left wondering what Manchester City will do, should their pursuit of Harry Kane not come to the desired conclusion, and Jones writes that the club will quite obviously turn to other options: Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, and Joao Felix.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes demand of club board towards Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Where Phil Foden ranks amongst the world's most expensive players

At present, the feeling is that Manchester City will throw all their efforts at signing Harry Kane, and when this happens, Etihad officials usually get their way - as seen by a number of previous targets from other transfer windows.

However, Manchester City fans should be reassured by the efforts of last summer, when the club pursued Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly for a number of weeks, before ultimately turning to Benfica's Ruben Dias - and the Portuguese central defender has been a major success ever since.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra