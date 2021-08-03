Harry Kane Held Conversations With 'Senior Non-English' Man City Player Amid Exit Talks

Tottenham forward Harry Kane spoke to a senior 'non-English' star at Manchester City, discussing his desire to force a move to the Premier League champions, according to the latest reports.

The 28-year-old has gone on strike after failing to report to training at Hotspur Way on Monday, as he looks to push for a move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new campaign.

It was largely expected that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner would show up for training and discuss his future with the Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who has refused to sell the striker, with three years left on his contract at the north London outfit.

Kane was expected to return to pre-season training to conduct COVID-19 and basic fitness tests on Monday, following his exertions at the European Championships, but he chose to stay at his home in north London after returning from holiday.

According to Charlie Eccleshare and Sam Lee of The Athletic, Kane expressed his desire to sign for City while speaking to senior non-English player at the club prior to Monday.

Additionally, it has been stated that few figures at City became aware of Kane's intention to not play for or train with his current side again, with the marksman desperate for an exit.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs which should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

Moreover, it has been said that City are 'really prepared' to get their man before the transfer window closes on August 31, with the Manchester outfit closing in on signing Kane's international teammate Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

On the other hand, sources close to Tottenham have revealed that the club will not comment on Kane's no-show, as they consider it an 'internal matter', but it has been mentioned that the club have been left disappointed by the England captain's decision.

Tottenham are planning to hit Kane with a hefty fine should he fail to reports for training in the coming days, with less than two weeks before Nuno Espirito Santo's side feature in their opening-day league clash against City.

