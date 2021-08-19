Harry Kane Holds Belief About Man City's Latest £125M Bid - Details of 'Agreement' With Spurs Chief Revealed

Manchester City have pursued Harry Kane throughout the summer, however, it now appears that a deal with Tottenham for their star striker is unlikely.

City have been strongly linked with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur star for several months, and the England captain is understood to be keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium as he pursue major trophies.

According to the latest information, the Premier League champions have recently tabled a bid worth £125 million, however the North London outfit remain unwilling to sell their player to a club that they perceive to be a rival.

The ongoing situation is presumably a source of great frustration for the Manchester City hierarchy, and Harry Kane alike, as both parties intend to be working together by the time the transfer window closes.

However, one man stands in their way.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

According to Adrian Kajumba and Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Harry Kane is thought to believe that Manchester City's latest £125 million bid is 'a good one' for Spurs and believes that Daniel Levy should accept the offer and allow him to leave.

However, Levy is understood to be 'refusing to engage' with Manchester City, leading to the England captain 'fearing' that his dream move to the North-West will not materialise in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Mail have previously reported that Harry Kane 'believes' that Daniel Levy has reneged on a promise to allow him to leave the club this summer, as the player's camp claim that the striker would be granted his wish to leave if the club “didn't win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League” last season.

As the North London club finished in 7th place and once again failed to win a trophy, Kane is understood to believe that as per a 'gentlemen's agreement' he has with Daniel Levy, he should be allowed to leave this month.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

According to the latest information, Tottenham are reluctant to sell Harry Kane to Manchester City, and the England captain is now facing the real possibility of remaining trapped at Spurs for another season.

However, this would change if City and Tottenham were able to strike a deal, but the latest reports indicate that such a deal being reached seems unlikely, as Spurs want significantly more than the £125 million that the reigning champions have offered.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra