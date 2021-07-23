Harry Kane Holds Crucial Belief About Tottenham Stance on Man City Transfer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes that his current employers are in a position to sell him this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, who have made the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner their top striking target to replace Sergio Agüero, who joined Barcelona in June, ending a ten-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the England captain's public desire to leave after another disappointing season with the north London side, Kane, who registered 33 goals and 17 assists across all competitions, has chosen City as his preferred destination, and members of his entourage are driving a move to the Premier League champions.

It was reported on Thursday that Daniel Levy is prepared to sell the forward for a blockbuster fee in the region of £160 million, which has since been denied by club sources associated with City and Tottenham, with reports suggesting that the update took both sides 'a little bit by surprise'.

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

As per Gary Jacob of The Times, Kane believes that Tottenham are now willing to cash in on him in what is a major change of position from the club, as Levy previously maintained that the attacker is not for sale at any price ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite months of speculation about Kane's future at Tottenham, it was mentioned that it would require a staggering sum of money to get a deal over the line for the forward, who has three years left on his current deal.

It was further stated that City boss Pep Guardiola's desire to work with the England international put pressure on the Etihad hierarchy to broker a deal with Levy by obliterating their record transfer fee.

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

After following up a sensational season personally for Tottenham by starring for his country at the European Championships, Kane is desperate for a move to Manchester to compete for the major trophies under one of the best managers in the game.

Tottenham believe that they are in the driving seat in negotiating a price for their talisman, owing largely to his current wages and the length of time remaining on his contract.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be completed before the opening day of the new Premier League season, when City visit Tottenham in what is sure to be an enthralling contest, with Kane likely to feature for one side or another.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra