Harry Kane Holds 'Fear' About Ongoing Man City Transfer Saga - Player Describe As 'Anxious' For Deal

Harry Kane is reportedly 'anxious' for a transfer to Manchester City to be completed in the next two weeks, according to the latest information on a long-standing saga.

The 28 year-old has been at the centre of a long-running transfer saga this summer, with Manchester City in hot pursuit of a player they firmly believe is the immediate and long-term replacement for the recently departed Sergio Aguero.

However, a transfer has been hard to come by, with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy standing firm on the stance that his prized asset is not for sale and that it would take a fee north fo £150 million for a move to even be considered.

Despite the difference in valuations of Kane, there is an expectation that a deal could progress this week, with the opening weekend Premier League clash between the two sides now out of the way.

According to the information of Dean Jones writing in his latest column for Eurosport on Tuesday, Harry Kane is 'anxious' for a move to Manchester City to be completed and also 'fears' that a move to the Etihad Stadium will be 'gone forever' if he does not make a switch before the transfer deadline on August 31st.

From the viewpoint of the Premier League champions, Jones reports that Manchester City have 'reservations' beyond this season about spending 'so much' on Harry Kane - and have other options to pursue if the situation surrounding the England captain does not go their way.

Despite the back and forth and uncertainty surrounding the future of the Spurs striker, Jones reiterates that there is still 'confidence' from Manchester City that they can convince Spurs to sell.

While no second bid has yet been submitted by Etihad officials, following their opening offer of £100 million several weeks ago, there is a feeling in various quarters that the maximum they would be willing to pay exceeds £120 million.

Some quarters state that Manchester City could hit heights of £110 million plus an additional £20million-£30 million in performance-related add-ons and bonuses.

Manchester City will be keen to wrap up a deal within the next fortnight, with their striker-less struggles once again highlighted in their Premier League opening weekend defeat to Tottenham last Sunday.

