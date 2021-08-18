Harry Kane Holds Fears Over Man City Move - Club Need to Offload One Senior Star to Continue Forward Pursuit

Harry Kane has been left infuriated by Daniel Levy's tough stance over negotiations with Manchester City, who have to sell at least one senior player before making any further acquisitions this summer, according to reports.

City are set to propose an upgraded offer for the 28-year-old this week, after Spurs declined an informal £100 million approach from the Manchester side for Kane in June, with recent reports suggesting that the Premier League champions are indeed prepared to offer £150 million to sign the striker.

Though City are waiting to see if Levy will accept their club-record bid to land Kane before the end of the month, it has been reported that Tottenham will not listen to any offers for their star man, who will continue to represent his current side in the most professional manner possible.

It has emerged that Kane believes that Daniel Levy hasn't honoured a meeting conducted between the pair towards the end of the previous campaign, during which the forward was promised that he could leave Spurs this summer if the club would fail to match his desire to win major trophies.

According to Times Sport, though City remain confident of signing Kane, the club are worried that the forward may think that a move may not materialise owing to Levy's stance, as senior club sources have confirmed that the Tottenham chairman is refusing to entertain any offers for Kane, who has hence been left frustrated.

Moreover, it has been reported that City will have offload at least one of their senior players if they are to stand a chance at signing Kane, with a deal getting over the line thought to be difficult if the club fail to trim their current squad.

It has been revealed that Kane feels that Levy agreed to granting him an extra week of holiday amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at Tottenham, only for a club miscommunication leading to a damaged relationship with the club's supporters.

Kane is anticipating a breakthrough in his desired move to the Etihad Stadium this week, with sources close to Tottenham accepting the increasing possibility of a departure for the Spurs talisman. Levy is refusing to entertain any approaches for Kane, with reports confirming that City have tabled a fresh offer worth £125 million for the striker.

Interestingly, it has been mentioned that Kane has hired a new PR firm, which means that his brother and agent Charlie Kane will now take a back-seat in ongoing negotiations. It is worth noting that Levy is set to play hardball by trying to extract a price in the vicinity of £160 million for his most prised asset, who has three years left on his current deal at Tottenham.

Despite having his heart set on joining City, Kane has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play and train for his current side, and that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has no intention of downing tools and forcing a move to Pep Guardiola's side.

