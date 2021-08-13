Harry Kane 'Hoping' For More Man City Talks Next Week - Pep Guardiola 'Desperate' For Transfer

Pep Guardiola is 'desperate' to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane next week, according to the latest reports.

Kane is, and always has been, Manchester City's number one target in the striker position this summer, and the long-winded transfer saga looks to be edging closer and closer towards its conclusion.

In recent days, many outlets have reported that a breakthrough in negotiations with Daniel Levy may be near.

The Sun has the latest, with Pep Guardiola apparently 'desperate' to sign the clinical forward.

Manchester City face Tottenham in their Premier League opener on Sunday afternoon, with Harry Kane's participation still in doubt although a final decision on his potential involvement is due on Saturday.

The striker only just returned to Tottenham's training hub in Enfield on Friday morning, after being granted an extended summer break, but there are rumours he could be in line for a role off the bench against Manchester City.

The Sun say after this particular fixture, talks between the two clubs are set to intensify as the August 31st deadline edges ever closer.

Harry Kane's stance remains the same; he wants to leave North London in pursuit of challenging for major honours, with Manchester City his preferred destination.

Pep Guardiola also sees the 28-year-old as the perfect replacement for the recently departed Sergio Agüero, who completed a move to Barcelona last month.

The Premier League champions are reportedly set to test the resolve of Daniel Levy with a £120 million bid - £20 million higher than the initial bid made by Manchester City earlier this summer.

Whether that's enough remains to be seen, but if recent reports are to be believed, Manchester City are willing to fight until the final day to secure the England captain's services.

Kane himself is hoping for a swift resolution to the saga. According to the Evening Standard, Spurs were surprised at overnight reports that they value their star man at only £120 million.

The report maintains that only an offer of £150/160 million would tempt Daniel Levy into a sale, with Kane hoping for breakthrough talks after the two sides meet in the Premier League at the weekend.

