Harry Kane Informs Tottenham Chief to Sanction Man City Move - Club Promised Forward Could Leave on Good Terms This Summer

Harry Kane has asked Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave Tottenham on good terms amid heavy interest from Manchester City, according to reports.

City are set to propose an upgraded offer for the 28-year-old this week, after Spurs declined an informal £100 million approach from the Manchester side for Kane in June.

The England captain believes that Daniel Levy has broken his promise of allowing Kane to leave Spurs this summer, with the north London club having failed to match the forward's ambitions of competing for major trophies on the domestic and European fronts.

Though the Premier League champions are waiting to see if Levy will accept their club-record bid to land Kane before the end of the month, it has been reported that Tottenham will not entertain any offers for their star man, who will continue to represent his current side in the most professional manner possible.

According to Jason Burt of The Daily Telegraph, Kane believes that Levy hasn't honoured a meeting conducted between the pair towards the end of the previous campaign, during which the forward was promised that he could leave Spurs this summer if the club would fail to match his desire to win major trophies.

Moreover, Kane feels that Levy agreed to granting him an extra week of holiday amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at Tottenham, only for a club miscommunication leading to a damaged relationship with the club's supporters.

Levy is refusing to entertain any approaches for Kane, with reports confirming that City have tabled a fresh offer worth £125 million for the striker.

Kane is anticipating a breakthrough in his desired move to the Etihad Stadium this week, with sources close to Tottenham accepting the increasing possibility of a departure for the Spurs talisman.

Interestingly, it has been revealed that Kane has hired a new PR firm, which means that his brother and agent Charlie Kane will now take a back-seat in ongoing negotiations.

It is worth noting that Levy is set to play hardball by trying to extract a price in the vicinity of £160 million for his most prised asset, who has three years left on his current deal at Tottenham.

Despite having his heart set on joining City, Kane has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play and train for his current side, and that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has no intention of downing tools and forcing a move to Pep Guardiola's side.

