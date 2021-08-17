Harry Kane Ready to Feature for Tottenham Should Man City Move Fail to Materialise

Tottenham star Harry Kane has made himself available to feature for his current side if a switch to Manchester City doesn't transpire this month, according to reports.

The England captain wasn't included in Spurs' matchday squad in their 1-0 win over the Premier League champions on Sunday, with a second-half strike from Son Heung-Min enough to seal a statement win for the north London outfit.

Despite returning to training on Friday after a period of self-isolation, Kane remains desperate to depart his boyhood club before the transfer window shuts on August 31, leaving massive uncertainty surrounding the 28-year-old's future at Tottenham.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has included Kane in his side's 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie against Portugese outfit Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, which reflects the club's desire to keep hold of their academy graduate past the ongoing window.

According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, Kane has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play and train for his current side, and that he has no intention of downing tools and forcing a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It has also been mentioned that though Kane is intent on sealing a switch to City, the forward understands that a deal may not get over the line, with just two weeks left before the transfer window shuts.

It was reported recently that Kane is hoping that City will make an improved offer for his services this week, which would need to be in excess of the £100 million spent by the Champions League finalists to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in early August.

It has been outlined that City had to get their league tie against Spurs out of the way before making a concrete attempt to land Kane, with several reports suggesting that the Manchester outfit are tabling a club-record fee in the region of £120 million (plus add-ons) to sign the striker.

Furthermore, there is a 'growing sense' of belief within Kane's camp and the Etihad hierarchy of brokering a deal in principle for the striker this week, with the highly-anticipated fixture between City and Spurs crossed off the schedule.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs that should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

