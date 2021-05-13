Sports Illustrated home
Harry Kane Requires Pep Guardiola Demand in Order to Leave Tottenham For Man City This Summer

Harry Kane will be stuck at Tottenham unless Pep Guardiola demands Manchester City sign him over Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer, but the Englishman's possible price tag would likely rule out a move for the Premier League champions.
All reports point to Manchester City prioritising a striker in the summer transfer window, however many of their options exceed £100 million, which could put the Etihad club off.

According to the Sun’s Martin Blackburn and Duncan Wright, Harry Kane is on the shortlist for Manchester City, however it would require £150 million or more for Tottenham to even begin negotiations.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona not interested in the Englishman, and Manchester United reportedly not willing to exceed £90 million, the Spurs star could be stuck in North London for the remainder of his contract.

Pep Guardiola spoke out about the staggering price tags of some of Europe’s top strikers going into the summer window, claiming many of the reported fees would rule the Etihad club out of any moves.

"Listen, with these prices, we are not going to buy any striker,” Pep Guardiola said in a mid-season press conference. 

If Harry Kane were to end up a Manchester City player at the start of next season, it will likely require the striker to force himself out of Tottenham.

However, with the 27-year-old regarded as a loyal servant of the club, any action that would leave to a messy divorce could put him off.

Transfer Rumours

