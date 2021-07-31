Harry Kane set to 'Insist' to Leave Tottenham and Join Jack Grealish at Man City

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane is determined to join Manchester City, and the striker is ready to "insist" to chairman Daniel Levy that he wishes to complete the move, reports the Telegraph.

Ever since Harry Kane went public with his desire to leave Spurs in his bid to end his career with some silverware, Manchester City have appeared as the most likely destination for the forward.

There does not, however, appear to have been much progress made in talks between Manchester City and Tottenham in recent weeks - with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish the star who appears more likely to join Pep Guardiola's side in the coming days.

Nevertheless, Mike McGrath and John Percy writing in The Telegraph on Saturday night say that Kane will 'hold talks' with Tottenham next week and 'insist he wants to join Jack Grealish' by signing for Manchester City.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

Harry Kane is due to report for training with Tottenham on Monday after enjoying an extended break following England's agonising defeat to Italy in the European Championship final.

Daniel Levy is said to still be determined to keep his star man at the club, and is taking comfort in the fact Harry Kane still has three years left on his contract.

Manchester City's position remains unchanged, regardless of whether or not Jack Grealish signs; that is, Harry Kane is the number one target to replace club legend Sergio Agüero.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

The Telegraph report adds that Tottenham have faced financial difficulties owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which came at the worst possible time for a club who had just financed their move to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Levy would be loathe to see Kane leave, the logic of accepting a record-breaking fee for a player who has his heart set on leaving, may well prove too hard to reject for the chairman.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra