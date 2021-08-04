Harry Kane Set to Miss Opening Day Premier League Clash After Ignoring Tottenham Fine Threat

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has effectively ruled himself out of the league opener between Spurs and Manchester City, according to reports.

The England captain failed to report for pre-season training following his return from an extended break after the European Championships, with Kane ready to fight tooth and nail to force his way out of the north London outfit.

It was claimed that Tottenham will punish Kane for a hefty fine for his actions, with reports suggesting that he might decide to never train or play for his current employers again, in a bid to try and push for a switch to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

However, it was further mentioned that Kane is due to return to pre-season training by the end of the week, with the forward somewhat reneging on his initial stance, though it is believed that the forward remains more desperate than ever to leave Tottenham to challenge for major trophies.

As reported by Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph, Kane has ignored the threat of being fined by Tottenham by spending another day in Florida, which has all but ruled him out of the opening day Premier League clash between Spurs and City on August 15.

The striker is expected to return to Tottenham training at the end of the week after he completes a period of self-isolation, as it is understood that Kane visited Florida during the latter stages of his recent holiday, which is on the UK Government’s amber travel list.

Kane is 'determined' to follow fellow England teammate Grealish by sealing a move to the Premier League champions, who are ready to test Daniel Levy's resolve to keep hold of the forward by offering a sum as high as £130 million for the marksman.

City had an initial £100 million bid for Kane rejected by Levy in June, and though the Spurs chairman has refused to sanction a sale for the forward, it is believed that the Tottenham chief would consider selling the Spurs star if an offer in the region of £150-160 million is put on the table.

It was mentioned previously that Kane expressed his desire to sign for City while speaking to senior non-English player at the club prior to Monday, following which he failed to report for training at Tottenham, which has left massive question marks surrounding his future at his boyhood club.

Additionally, it has been stated that few figures at City became aware of Kane's intention to not play for or train with his current side again, with the marksman desperate for an exit.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs which should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

