Harry Kane Tells Jack Grealish of Intent to Join Man City This Summer Amid Transfer Uncertainty

Tottenham striker Harry Kane revealed his desire to move to Manchester City in a conversation with current Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is desperate to seal a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new campaign, and after he failed to report for Tottenham training on Monday, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining where the England captain's future lies.

City are close to signing Grealish for a record fee in the vicinity of £100 million, which would make the playmaker the most expensive signing in Premier League history, eclipsing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

While negotiations regarding a deal for Grealish between City and Villa are in advanced stages, Kane will have to force a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy adamant on keeping hold of the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

As revealed by Football Insider, Kane has told Grealish that he will do 'whatever it takes' to force his way out of Tottenham and join him in Manchester before the transfer window closes on August 31.

It has been stated that the pair got close to each other while they were representing their country at the European Championships, following which Kane confided his desire to go to extreme lengths to push for an exit from Spurs.

After having an initial £100 million offer rejected, City are ready to raise their offer for Kane to £130 million, as the Champions League finalists are determined to seal a deal for the striker, who is seen as the ideal replacement for Sergio Agüero in Manchester.

It has also been mentioned that though the club had a list of striking alternatives earlier in the year, City boss Pep Guardiola has no back-up option to Kane, with the Catalan having his heart set on having the Spurs talisman among his ranks in Manchester.

It was mentioned that previously Kane expressed his desire to sign for City while speaking to senior non-English player at the club prior to Monday, following which he failed to report for training at Tottenham, which has left massive question marks surrounding his future at his boyhood club.

Additionally, it has been stated that few figures at City became aware of Kane's intention to not play for or train with his current side again, with the marksman desperate for an exit.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs which should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

