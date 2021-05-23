Harry Kane to Man City Labelled as 'Real Possibility' by Reliable Source

Harry Kane to Manchester City has now been labelled as a 'real possibility' by one source on social media on Saturday night, as speculation surrounding the 27 year-old continues to circulate.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has reportedly made his desire to leave the London club very clear before the end of the current season, and certainly didn't hide his intentions during a recent interview.

Speaking to Gary Neville for the Overlap YouTube channel, Kane reiterated that discussions will be held between himself and Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy, while the forward also revealed a desire to play alongside Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester City are of course on the look out for a new striker this summer, with Sergio Aguero set to join Barcelona upon the expiry of his Etihad Stadium deal.

Harry Kane is one of the key names on Manchester City's shortlist of possible options, alongside the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

However, it appears as though the Englishman is the firm priority target for Etihad officials, with journalist Ian Cheeseman relaying information from an individual he describes as a 'reliable source'.

Writing on social media, Ian Cheeseman said, "I hear from a reliable source that Harry Kane to Manchester City is a real possibility for a fee of over £100 million - time will tell..."

Despite the Premier League title success this season, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have struggled in the goalscoring department from the point of their natural strikers - with both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero struggling with various issues across the course of the campaign.

As the club looks to push even stronger for major trophies across the next two seasons, Etihad officials will see replacing Sergio Aguero has a key aspect of their summer transfer window plans.

