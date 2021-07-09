Harry Kane to Manchester City - A Comprehensive Round-Up Of Events So Far

The Premier League champions have made the England star a top target ahead of next season as they hunt for a suitable replacement for Sergio Agüero.

Kane has publicly expressed his desire to leave the North London side this summer, admitting his frustrations over the club's lack of ambition several times in the past few years.

It was even reported that he was keen on a move last summer, but former Spurs manager José Mourinho convinced him to stay put and lead from the front in his side's chase for a top-four finish.

The 27-year-old, whose current contract at Tottenham runs till 2024, has sparked into life at the European Championships, starring in the Three Lions' 2-1 victory over Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday night - meaning he has now netted four times on his side's route to the final.

Could his international form persuade the Etihad hierarchy to get the cash loaded, or will Daniel Levy's demands prove too high for a player who's had his problems with injuries in recent years?

So, without further ado, City Xtra take a deeper look at the ins and outs of the transfer saga by delving deeper into what's been reported in recent weeks in chronological order.

May 31 - It was reported by Mike Keegan and Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail that Spurs were keen on including at least one City player in a potential player-plus-cash deal for their talisman.

Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Aké were both of interest to the north London outfit and owing to the issues surrounding cash-flow in the post-pandemic transfer market, it was claimed that swap deals could become somewhat of a trend across the league in the summer.

It was further suggested that City need to offload a few names before making any new acquisitions, with Aymeric Laporte possibly heading towards the exit door as well.

June 8 - An update on Kane's stance was provided by Dean Jones's Transfer Notebook for Eurosport, who reported that Tottenham have maintained that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner will not be sold in the summer.

However, Kane is adamant on finding a new destination to challenge for major trophies in the prime of his career. Interestingly, it was suggested that Spurs will not partake in player swaps, so City would have to absolutely obliterate their transfer record if they are to get their man.

Moreover, the difficulty surrounding a potential switch means that Kane could turn to other, powerful agents in search of a way out of his current club, while City could turn to the likes of Romelu Lukaku, João Félix and Lautaro Martinez as alternatives, if a deal cannot be brokered.

These claims were backed by Ken Lawrence of The Sun, who reported that Levy will not entertain any offers including players for Kane, and that the Champions League finalists would need to offer a sum in the region of £150 million for the England captain.

It was thought that City attacking duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, who were both rumoured to be offered as a makeweight in the Sky Blues' pursuit of Kane, would not agree to take a wage cut and give up on Champions League football.

Furthermore, the Tottenham Chairman was already upset with the way the striker went public over his desire to leave and is now determined to secure the best deal possible.

June 9 - In their Euro 2020 edition of The Radar, The Athletic cited multiple sources who stated that Kane has been 'desperate' to leave Tottenham for quite some time, and that the player himself believes he will secure a move this summer.

Levy had previously said that he would only sanction a sale for his star forward if a club outside England matched his asking price of €130 million.

However, City have never offered such an amount for a player in their history, though the club might be willing to match that figure for a younger version of Kane with a less worrying injury record.

A special feature of interest in the report was that Kane has been asking City's players in the England squad about life in the north-west, possibly highlighting his desire to join the five-time Premier League winners after emerging through the ranks at Spurs.

It might be worth noting that though Spurs expect City to launch a bid for Kane this summer, they feel that the Manchester side will not match their valuation of the striker and club officials believe that the player is too professional to force his way out of the club.

June 17 - Who would have thought? As if things were not complicated enough. Following the release of the Premier League fixtures for the 2021/22 campaign, it was announced that Tottenham will host City on the opening day of the new season.

Matt Law of The Telegraph reported that there is ‘no chance’ of Levy brokering a deal that would allow Kane to play for City in that game.

Even if the City hierarchy are prepared to get close to Tottenham’s staggering £150 million valuation of the forward, they could be made to wait until after the first game of the season to sign the striker or accept that he cannot feature in the fixture.

However, despite Levy’s desperation to keep his best player, contingency plans are being made in case he leaves, with Spurs themselves on the lookout for potential attacking additions after a below-par 2020/21 season.

June 21 - Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano opened up the round of reports by stating that City had made an 'official proposal' to Tottenham for Kane, consisting of an initial £100 million, with the added possibility of including players in a deal.

Tottenham had no intention to accept the offer, while Kane wants to leave - which has been the stance from earlier on in the calendar year.

Within the same report, it was stated that Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus would be among the potential City players to be discussed as part of negotiations with Spurs - however, Levy wants to keep hold of Kane, and is still trying to convince him.

Dan Kilpatrick of The Evening Standard delivered a similar update, stating that City had offered to include players in a deal for Kane, and that Levy had rejected the initial £100 million sum - insisting that the England number number is not for sale.

The breakthrough update was followed by much-expected rejections from club sources, as Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News and Alasdair Gold of Football London stated that both City and Tottenham have confirmed that no official offer had been received by the latter.

However, wider quarters of English press continued to push with the suggestion that the Premier League champions had intensified their interest in the striker.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reported shortly after the word from club sources that City had informed Kane that they have tabled an opening offer worth up to £100 million - An initial £85 million, plus £15 million in add-ons and first refusal on their unwanted players.

Despite this angle, Spurs sources continued to inform The Telegraph that they were adamant that the club had not received any official bid, despite it being clear that City had 'begun the process' of trying to get negotiations underway.

Interestingly, City were not expected to cap their interest in the Kane at £100 million, but Tottenham would not accept players in exchange - with Raheem Sterling not interested in being used as a makeweight.

Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail further reported that City had launched their £100 million 'assault' on luring Kane away from Tottenham, by 'expressing their intention' to sign the England captain in the summer.

It was reiterated that Kane wants to leave Spurs, and that his preferred destination is the Etihad Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, sources close to the deal maintained that no formal offers have been made, but it was made clear the Premier League champions had got the ball rolling.

Finally, James Olley and Rob Dawson of ESPN reported that City were preparing a £100 million bid for Kane, which could include a player-plus-cash proposal.

Interestingly, it was indicated that City were prepared to wait a year if the right player is not available this summer, should Levy refuse to lower his asking fee.

June 22 - A fresh report by Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic revealed the specific names offered by City to Tottenham as part of a player-plus-cash proposal, in an attempt to get closer to Levy's astronomical £150 million asking price.

The report mentioned that City had informed Spurs that any deal for Kane would have to include players - such are the difficulties of the finances at stake.

It was revealed that the five names that had been proposed by City to their Premier League rivals are Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez.

However, Tottenham had little interest in any of the aforementioned names, further insisting that Kane will not be sold, despite the 27-year-old's intentions to leave the club this summer to challenge for major trophies.

June 23 - Speaking on the 'Here We Go' podcast, Fabrizio Romano provided a crucial update surrounding the latest developments in the transfer saga.

The transfer insider clarified that it was '100% confirmed' that City and relevant officials at the Etihad Stadium made an official bid to Tottenham for Kane that week.

It was stated that the overall value of the bid was £100 million, while Manchester City offered at least one player as part of the fee, and not in addition. However, Tottenham still had no intention of cashing in on their most prised asset.

A further update was also provided on the subject of personal terms, with it being stated that Kane was not in 'advanced negotiations' with the Premier League champions over personal terms then.

June 26 - A report from Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News stated that City will 'walk away' from a deal if Spurs kept their expectations unrealistic.

The five-time Premier League champions have a reputable track record of being perfectly comfortable in drawing out of negotiations if a deal doesn't make sense for them.

City were and are still waiting for the European Championships to finish, and after having an initial bid rejected, they would test Tottenham's resolve to keep hold of their academy graduate, but the club will certainly not allow to be dragged into lengthy negotiations against their will.

Following a flurry of reports suggesting that City had made significant progress in their pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Fabrizio Romano took to social media and clarified the situation around City's top two transfer targets for the summer.

It was stated that City will decide their stance on both players after the Euros, with both deals described to be 'complicated' - confirming that talks would not significantly advance while the duo are away on international duty.

June 27 - It was reported by Ian Ladyman of The Daily Mail that City cannot complete a deal for Kane without offloading a few players and trimming their squad.

On what turned out to be a slow news day, Fabrizio Romano mentioned that City would now only try and work out a deal for the striker after the European Championships.

June 28 - As always, it was Fabrizio Romano at the fore who confirmed that City were 'strongly interested' in signing Kane this summer, but any major breakthroughs would only come about after the European Championships.

June 30 - The mood around the saga took an upturn as Duncan Castles, appearing on The Transfer Window Podcast, explained that Kane was 'very much pushing' for a move away from Tottenham this summer, and that nothing has changed since his public statements.

A detailed report by Sam Lee of The Athletic stated that Guardiola wants to bring Kane to the Etihad Stadium this summer, given the manner in which the attacker has displayed his intent to leave Tottenham.

The report further mentioned that Catalan boss' desire to work with Kane, who has bagged 166 goals in England's top-flight, has put pressure on City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, to broker a deal for the forward.

It was also highlighted that Levy had assured prospective managerial candidates [prior to Nuno Espirito Santo's appointment] that his star player will be staying put amid suggestions that the club could consider cashing in on Kane for an irrefutable amount of money.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano stated that Spurs were still determined to keep hold of Kane, with club officials convinced that they can persuade their play to stay past this summer.

July 1 - James Olley of ESPN reported that newly-appointed Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo wanted to meet Kane and discuss the club's ambition and potential summer arrivals with the England international before he left for holiday ahead of pre-season.

The 47-year-old manager was seemingly keen to have the forward amongst his ranks heading into next season, despite Kane publicly expressing his intent to leave Spurs after yet another sub-par campaign for the north London side.

However, the saga was handed a new lease of life when Fabrizio Romano delivered an positive update regarding potential arrivals to the Etihad Stadium in the not-so-distant future.

Speaking on the 'Here We Go' podcast, the Italian said: "I think Manchester City will do something big this summer. They want to do an important deal after Euro 2020.”

July 4 - After a quiet few days in perhaps the most anticipated transfer sagas of the summer, Spurs’ newly appointed Director of Football Fabio Paratici suggested that the club may face an uphill battle to keep the striker.

In an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Paratici said: “We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal. I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy him too. He’s one of the best strikers in the world.

“I’ve not had any conversation with him [Kane] yet - just because I don’t want to disturb our players during the European Championships. He’s an incredible striker."

July 5 - In an interview with talkSPORT ahead of England's semi-final clash against Denmark, Kane admitted that he hadn't had any contact with either his new manager, but his response to Paratici's comments sure were interesting.

He said: "Of course, as a player, you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do. I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday.

“To get praise from big people from football is great, it gives you confidence, it gives you motivation so of course it’s nice to hear.”

Quotes like these may suggest Kane is, in fact, open to staying at Tottenham Hotspur if he's presented with a clear plan as to how the North London outfit will challenge for major trophies in the near future.

However, it was reported by Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic that relations between Kane and Levy are 'pretty much broken', owing largely to the way the former expressed his desire to leave Spurs in pursuit of major trophies.

The Tottenham Chairman was reportedly 'furious' with Kane for admitting his frustrations when the attacker poured his heart out to Gary Neville during his appearance on 'The Overlap'.

In the interview, whose trailer was released the day after Spurs' final home game of the 2020/21 season against Aston Villa, Kane reiterated that discussions will be held between himself and Levy, while the forward also revealed his desire to play alongside City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

July 8 - It was reported by Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News that Spurs have decided to keep hold of Kane past the summer amid interest from City.

The club have 'privately agreed' to refuse sanctioning a move for their talisman, who has three years left on his current deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kane played a crucial role in the equaliser and bagged the winner for his country as the Three Lions earned a 2-1 victory over Denmark in the semi-final of the European Championships on Wednesday night.

Prior to his side's semi-final historic win, England manager Gareth Southgate conceded that his staff cannot prevent players from engaging in transfer negotiations behind the scenes, in the aftermath of Jadon Sancho's £73 million switch to Manchester United.

