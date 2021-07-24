Harry Kane's Belief of a 'Gentleman's Agreement' With Tottenham Chief Daniel Levy - Questions Surrounding Transfer Request Answered

Tottenham forward Harry Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Daniel Levy that could propel a move to Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

The England international is pushing for a move to the Premier League champions after publicly revealing his desire to leave Tottenham in an interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap before the European Championships got underway.

After registering 33 goals and 17 assists in 49 outings across all competitions last season, Kane is desperate to seal a move away from the north London outfit this summer, and the Etihad Stadium has been named as his preferred destination.

Furthermore, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to broker a deal for the forward, whose services would require the Sky Blues to substantially surpass their transfer record, as Daniel Levy would only agree to sell his star forward for a tremendous amount of money.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on €50M defensive pursuit

READ MORE: Premier league trio eye move for Man City midfielder this summer

According to BBC Sport, Kane thinks he has a gentleman's agreement in place with Levy that will allow him to leave for another club for the right price this summer, with previous reports suggesting that the striker was denied a move last year with the confidence that he could move on at the end of the season.

However, it has been also been stated that Kane didn't hand in an official transfer request to the chairman, nor did the England captain 'directly communicate' his desire to leave, which has become more evident in recent months.

It was reported on Thursday that Levy has agreed to sell Kane to City for a staggering sum reaching £160 million in a blockbuster move, which has since been denied by club sources close to City and Tottenham, though it is worth noting that recent developments are likely to have been driven from Kane's camp.

Additionally, Kane believes that Tottenham are in a position to facilitate a move, despite the club insisting that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is not for sale at any price this summer.

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

The Premier League champions are hunting for a suitable replacement for Sergio Agüero, who left the club for Barcelona in June after a ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

It was previously confirmed by various sources that City had an initial £100 million bid rejected for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner in June, with some sources stating that discussions over a potential swoop for Kane continued between City and the striker's entourage behind the scenes while he was away with Gareth Southgate's side.

However, with Kane currently on holiday after returning from international duty, the saga could finally gather pace with five weeks left until the transfer window shuts.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra