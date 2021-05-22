Harry Kane's Representatives Spark Major Man City Transfer Hint By Property Hunting in North-West

The representatives of Tottenham striker Harry Kane may have just dropped the biggest transfer hint so far, with the latest reports stating a hunt for properties in the North-West of England has begun.

The 27 year-old striker is being strongly linked with a summer move away from the club, after reports from Sky Sports last week stated that the Englishman had reiterated his desire to be sold by Daniel Levy in the coming months.

Manchester City are claimed to be Kane's 'preferred' destination as the summer transfer window nears, however the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also continue to be mooted with an interest in the player, and unsurprisingly so given his goalscoring record.

While Etihad officials will almost certainly be interested in Kane across the next few weeks, the latest exclusive report from the Daily Star is that Manchester City did in fact make 'an inquiry' for the Tottenham striker back in January - only for the London club to tell the Premier League champions to 'forget it'.

Interestingly, it is claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be 'more likely' to do business with Manchester City rather than either of Manchester United or Chelsea.

However, perhaps the greatest sign of things moving in the direction of a move to the Etihad club is that the Daily Star report that Harry Kane’s representatives have already started property hunting in the North-West - backing up claims by various other sources that Manchester City is his preference.

One thing to remember heading into the summer is that should Manchester City make any formal approaches for Kane, they would be hit with a demand from Tottenham to spend in excess of £100 million - a transfer fee that vastly exceeds their current transfer record.

However, other than Harry Kane, Manchester City's two other key options would also command substantial nine-figure transfer fees, with the likes of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland also on their radar.

While the striker role is the obvious priority going into the summer transfer window, there is a feeling that Manchester City could also look to recruit at left-back and defensive midfield, should the right market opportunities become available.

