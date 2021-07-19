"He Has His Sights Set on Man United or City..." - Journalist Provides Update on Premier League Striker's Future

The future of one Premier League striker continues to rumble on this summer, in the same fashion as Manchester City's search for an immediate Sergio Aguero replacement.

With the situation surrounding Harry Kane seemingly in the balance, as Tottenham chief Daniel Levy stands firm on his £150 million valuation, Manchester City may have to start considering alternatives to their number one target.

One name that has continuously cropped up over the past few months is Southampton centre-forward Danny Ings, with the 28 year-old reportedly turning down attempts from his employers to renew his existing deal.

That has alerted some of the Premier League's more substantial clubs, with Ings himself seemingly keen on making a significant step up in quality within the English top-flight, as he enters the twilight years of his career.

According to the information of Alex Crook, speaking live on talkSPORT this week, Danny Ings 'has his sights set' on a move to either of Manchester United or Manchester City - both of whom are understood to be looking to strengthen in attacking areas this summer.

However, it was clarified that there has not been any enquiries from any 'big clubs' for the Southampton forward, despite his exemplary goal record in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Crook told talkSPORT, “Danny Ings wants to leave if a big club comes in. But I stress that there hasn’t been a single enquiry. He has his sights set on Man United or City. I’m not sure either club will start banging the door down.”

Manchester City had been linked with Danny Ings earlier on in the calendar year, when it was understood that there may be recruitment plans in place to sign two strikers this summer, in the event that Gabriel Jesus left the club.

While the Brazilian could still yet find the exit door, with Juventus known to be interested in the player, academy star Liam Delap is set for an increased involvement in the first-team set-up from next season.

This may mean that Manchester City will only have to sign one big-name striker this summer, for their worries in the position to be eased, with the main target still set to Tottenham's Harry Kane.

