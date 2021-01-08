NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
"He is high on my list" - Manchester City scout confirms Poland international is a potential target

Manchester City scout Jakub Bokiej has confessed Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak (22), is one of the players on his list of potential targets.
Speaking to Polish media outlet Meczyki, as relayed by Sport Witness, the City scout said of the young winger: "He is high on my private list of players I watch. If I were to throw out an idea, if he is healthy, he will be in the Premier League in 18 months."

Bokiej's comments do not necessarily indicate that Jozwiak is a direct target of Manchester City, but it is possible the club are monitoring the player's development. 

The winger arrived at Derby County - currently managed by Wayne Rooney - in September 2020. He had made 123 appearances for Lech Poznan prior to the move, scoring 17 goals.

The Poland international has one goal and two assists in 15 Championship starts this season, which are stats that are hardly likely to get City fans salivating at the prospect of club scouts watching the player.

Nevertheless, Jozwiak has endeared himself to Derby's fans, with his stats not said to be reflective of his strong dribbling skills and ability to disrupt the opponent's defence.

