Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City Reach Agreement to Sign Brazilian Forward

Manchester City have struck an agreement to sign Atletico Mineiro forward Savinho amid interest from the likes of PSV, Troyes and Feyenoord over a potential loan swoop, according to Fabrizio Romano.

City Football Group have been believed to have completed a deal for 17-year-old Atlético Mineiro forward Savinho for a reported fee of €6.5 million in recent weeks - with a further €6 million in performance-related bonuses - after the teenager's emergence as one of the most exciting prospects in South America.

The fee could reportedly be subject to a rise owing to certain pre-established clauses by which the Brazilian outfit will receive a percentage, with ESTAC Troyes, Girona and Lommel SK previously touted as potential destinations for the Brazilian attacker.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in February that Manchester City were leading the race to sign Savinho - also known as Sávio - who was also being eyed by the likes of Arsenal and the Red Bull Group.

It was reported last week that Feyenoord, PSV and Troyes are amongst the sides hoping to take Savinho on loan once he does complete a move to the Etihad Stadium, as City have been in discussions with Atletico Mineiro for some time regarding the teenage sensation.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed this week that Manchester City have struck an agreement to sign the young forward for a fee worth €6.5m (plus add-ons and sell-on fees).

Savinho became the youngest-ever player to have represented his current club in the Brazilian top-flight at just 16 years and five months of age in 2021.

Following Gabriel Jesus and Kayky, the teenager could be given a pathway into the Manchester City first-team under Pep Guardiola in the years to come. 

