"He's coming home!" - Man City fans react as Lionel Messi opens up on relationship with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City fans have unsurprisingly reacted in their numbers after quotes from Lionel Messi on Pep Guardiola during an interview with La Sexta were relayed on social media.
Manchester City fans have unsurprisingly reacted in their numbers after quotes from Lionel Messi on Pep Guardiola during an interview with La Sexta were relayed on social media.

The Barcelona legend has taken part in an extensive interview with Jordi Evole and La Sexta, which is due to be released on Sunday. As part of the discussion, the Argentine was questioned on his relationship with previous coaches, and provided a glowing review of Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola.

As per comments relayed by Reshad Rahman, Lionel Messi told La Sexta, "Pep [Guardiola] has something special. He makes you see things in a wonderful way, how he prepares for games, how to defend, and how to attack."

Messi continued, "I was lucky to train under [Pep] Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best. Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they’ve taught me."

Following the dramas of the summer transfer window in which Lionel Messi seemed close to an earth shattering switch to Manchester City, fans of the Blues have reacted in their numbers and come to some predictable conclusions.

Due to his ongoing contract situation at Barcelona, there is the opportunity for Lionel Messi to speak to potential suitors about a free transfer during the summer as early as January 1st. However, the expectation is that the Argentine will wait for the new club president to be voted in at the Camp Nou, before making a decision on his future.

