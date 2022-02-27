Skip to main content

"Highly Likely to be in the Championship, Maybe Even the Premier League" - Portsmouth CEO Gives Comment on Future of Manchester City Loanee

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, currently on loan at Portsmouth, is coveted by Pompey’s CEO, who wishes to extend the Irishman’s temporary stay.

League One side Portsmouth are highly keen on retaining the services of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu - currently on loan at the South coast club from Manchester City - for another season.

Since joining the team at the start of the season, Bazunu’s performances have been nothing short of heroic.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper has kept 13 clean sheets in 31 games, providing much-needed stability to Pompey’s side.

These performances haven’t gone unnoticed though and the club's CEO, Andrew Cullen aims to extend Bazunu’s stay in the South, but admits it could be a big ask due to the goalkeeper’s potential.

Bazunu receives the ball

Bazunu speaking to his Portsmouth defence

"We would love to keep Gavin Bazunu next season," he said at a recent fans' conference.

Read More

“But unless we get there, then Gavin is highly likely to be in the Championship, maybe even the Premier League, either on a loan or as part of Manchester City’s squad,” he added.

Holding Bazunu in such high regard may be a shock to those unfamiliar with the player but it couldn’t come as any less of a surprise to the Republic of Ireland faithful, who have seen the young keeper put in some man of the match displays.

After making his debut last March, the goalie has started in every competitive game for his nation with a particular highlight being his penalty save against Manchester United’s five-time Balon d’Or-winning forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Performances like this have led to Bazunu establishing himself as Ireland’s No.1 in just a year, demonstrating that in his case, just like many other of City’s youngsters, the sky is the limit.



