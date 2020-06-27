Highly-rated Premier League youngster emerges as Man City target to replace Leroy Sané

Manchester City have identified Burnley's Dwight McNeil as a potential replacement for Leroy Sane in the next transfer window, claims ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

Sané is widely expected to leave the club for Bayern Munich once the transfer window re-opens, although there remains a deadlock between City and the Bundesliga side over the fee.

Accordingly, City are on the lookout for players who could fill the void left by Sane's possible departure.

McNeil (20), is the latest name to emerge as a target. The English winger signed for Burnley from Manchester United's academy in 2014. He made his first-team debut in 2018.

In 53 Premier League appearances, McNeil has recorded five goals and eleven assists. In Sean Dyche's robust side, the winger has stood out as an exciting prospect on the left-hand side for Burnley.

However, many City fans would question whether McNeil is truly an adequate replacement for a player of Sané's profile and ability. Pep Guardiola even suggested recently that he may not look to replace Sané - instead, using Phil Foden as a left-forward has been cited as a possibility.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra