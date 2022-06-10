Skip to main content
Report: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Target Manchester City Defender Ko Itakura

Bundesliga outfit, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have addressed a problem that can be fixed with someone who has gained valuable experience with FC Schalke last season. 

The 25-year-old doesn't seem to be part of the long-term plan at the Etihad Stadium and his contract runs until 2023. 

Ko Itakura FC Schalke 04 with the Championship Cup

Ko Itakura at FC Schalke 04

Kicker has suggested that the Japanese international is one of the options being looked at by the german club after Schalke decided not to take up a €5million option after a season-long loan to make his move permanent due to their financial situation. 

It was a successful season for the Gelsenkirchen club, with the Yokohama-born Centre Back playing 31 times over the season and coming up with 4 goals in the process. 

Since signing for the Citizens back in 2019 from Kawasaki Frontale, he has spent time out on loan to FC Groningen before winning the 2. Bundesliga championship with Schalke. 

Premier League returnees Fulham and AFC Bournemouth have shown an interest in the past in adding Itakura to their squads and Scottish Champions, Celtic have also been following developments regarding his future. 

Whether or not this season will just be another loan or a permanent deal is still undecided but one thing the player wants to get sorted as soon as possible. 

