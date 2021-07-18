Host Of Clubs Tracking Bundesliga Winger, Champions League 'Weighing Heavily' On Mind Of Key Target - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #32

Not many summer days are this quiet for Manchester City Football Club, however that could be a good sign for City fans.

Arrivals

Kingsley Coman - Rumour Rating: 3/10

At times, it seems that Manchester City are addicted to signing wingers. For the second time in the past couple of seasons, the club are linked with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Along with the Blues, Chelsea and Liverpool have also appeared to turn their attention onto the France international, as per reports from L’Equipe.

Some reports in the past have indicated that the Etihad club may view Kingsley Coman as a replacement for the supremely talented Leroy Sané who left the club in 2019.

However, with the signing of Ferran Torres in the summer of 2020, winger is a position of great depth for Pep Guardiola at this moment in time.

My rumour rating of three comes off the back of some whispers that Coman could just be jockeying for a new deal in Munich, and these rumours linking him to a move to England could just be leverage.

On top of that, Manchester City are in no position to be spending a large portion of their transfer budget on a position that is already filled by at least four players.



Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Two of Manchester City’s main transfer targets this summer are starting to look like they will bring with them long and painful negotiations - Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

For Jack Grealish, the Villa captain’s wishes are still an unknown quantity, according to information from the Athletic.

A deal is on the table for the boyhood Aston Villa fan to renew his deal at Villa Park, however the lure of Champions League football is said to be ‘weighing heavily’ on the 25-year-old’s mind.

While some recent reports had suggested that Manchester City are confident that an agreement between all parties could be made ‘swiftly’, the saga appears to be heading down a long route with each passing day.

The reasoning behind my rumour rating of five is simple; this deal is beginning to look like a massive game of ‘tug-o-war’ between the two clubs, and it could go in either direction.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 4/10

The Tottenham star has seemingly made his mind up - he wants to move to a club that will compete for trophies on all fronts.

However, the price tag set by club chairman Daniel Levy is said to be £150 million, far more than the previous British transfer record.

For Manchester City, they have never spent more than £66 million on a single player, yet they are reported to view Harry Kane as the ideal replacement for the newly departed Sergio Aguero.

Despite that, the club are remaining interested in the England international, but multiple sources doubt whether they are prepared to pay what it might take to tempt Daniel Levy to sell, according to information from the Athletic.

While the Premier League champions have deep resources, it said that they would not go for Kane ‘at any cost’.

The financial structure of this deal is the main reasoning for my rumour rating of four. Kane clearly wants to leave North London, and the Etihad is his preferred destination.

However, the chances of Manchester City doubling their previous club transfer record, and then some, seems unlikely.

Departures

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Gabriel Jesus was initially viewed as the long term successor to Sergio Aguero when he signed for the club as a 19-year-old in 2017.

However, that plan has not yet come to fruition with the Brazilian proving to be an inconsistent goal scorer for the Premier League champions.

Some believe the 24-year-old needs a move away from the Etihad in order to kickstart his career, and recent reports have suggested that Juventus might just be the club to set that in motion.

Within the past day, Calciomercato has revealed that Manchester City could be open to a deal involving the forward, however the Premier League club would require cash up front, in the range of €60-€65 million.

However, Juventus are said to be only securing the Brazilian on a loan at the current time, with the option to buy the player in the future.

My rumour rating of five is straight down the middle as this saga could go either way.

Gabriel Jesus appears to need some new scenery, and the club appears open to the idea. However, it will ultimately come to money - and if Juventus are willing to fork it up right away.

